By

Democrats love taxes. On a State level, they would like to increase your taxes by $269 Billion (not a typo). This includes $200 billion for single payer—but does not include bond measures, local and county taxes and bonds, along with school district parcel taxes and bonds. The tax for single payer won’t pass—but other taxes will. “· Sales Tax on Business Services – $49 Billion. SB 993 (Hertzberg) would expand the sales and use tax to services used by businesses. New Tax on California Businesses – $14.4 Billion. ACA 22 (McCarty/Ting) would impose a 10 percent new tax rate on net business income over $1 million. The proposal would effectively bring California’s corporate income and franchise tax rate to 18.84 percent – the highest business income tax rate in the United States. These are the major taxes—not included are those costing up to $5 billion a year—nor the massive cap and trade tax—which you pay at the pump and on your utility bill. Sacramento will nickel and dime you to death—then hit you with a sledge hammer. Thanks to Chad Mayes and the Democrats (he is a Democrat Lite Republican) in 2020 you gas tax can go up 72 cents a gallon.

CALIFORNIA TAX FOUNDATION: More Than $269 Billion in Tax and Fee Measures Await Action by Lawmakers, Report Shows

Cal-Tax, 3/26/18

Higher taxes and fees totaling more than $269 billion a year have been proposed and are awaiting action by state lawmakers, according to new research published by the California Tax Foundation.

The dollar amount identified in Tax Watch: Major Taxes and Fees Introduced in the California Legislature would more than double the amount of state taxes and fees already paid by taxpayers. The report notes that these increases are being proposed at a time when the state expects to have a budget reserve of $13.5 billion.

The 33 bills and constitutional amendments included in the report were introduced in 2017 and remain active this year, or were proposed between January 1 and March 2.

The proposals carrying the highest costs for taxpayers:

Government-Run Healthcare Tax – $200 Billion. SB 562 (Lara) would establish a single-payer healthcare system, where California pays for all healthcare costs for those who live in the state. The program would cost $400 billion, requiring an estimated $200 billion in new taxes, according to proponents (others believe the cost would be even higher). The bill was introduced last year and remains on hold in the Assembly, as lawmakers consider alternatives and options for funding this, or a similar program.

SB 562 (Lara) would establish a single-payer healthcare system, where California pays for all healthcare costs for those who live in the state. The program would cost $400 billion, requiring an estimated $200 billion in new taxes, according to proponents (others believe the cost would be even higher). The bill was introduced last year and remains on hold in the Assembly, as lawmakers consider alternatives and options for funding this, or a similar program. Sales Tax on Business Services – $49 Billion. SB 993 (Hertzberg) would expand the sales and use tax to services used by businesses.

SB 993 (Hertzberg) would expand the sales and use tax to services used by businesses. New Tax on California Businesses – $14.4 Billion. ACA 22 (McCarty/Ting) would impose a 10 percent new tax rate on net business income over $1 million. The proposal would effectively bring California’s corporate income and franchise tax rate to 18.84 percent – the highest business income tax rate in the United States.

The California Tax Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit research organization founded by the California Taxpayers Association in 1980. The foundation has published Tax Watch annually since 2013, and updates figures throughout the year.