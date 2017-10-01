More than half of charter schools improve on state tests in Butte County

By

Good news for kids that have parents that care enough to demand quality education for their children. Bad news for parents that trust government education run in California by the unions. While government schools in Butte County, on average scored the same on standardized tests in 2017 as they did in 2016—charter charters showed 50% of them improved their state test scores. “The California Department of Education released the results of the third year of the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress on Wednesday, and just over half of charter schools in the county had improved scores since last year. The online tests in English language arts and mathematics ask students to write clearly, think critically, and solve complex problems. It is taken by third- through eighth-graders and 11th-graders. Statewide in 2017, 48.56 percent of students in all tested grades met or exceeded standards on the English language arts test, and 37.56 percent scored at or above the standard on math.” You got it right—50% of California students do not met English standards, nor do 2/3 in Math. In the real world, that is a massive failure. Yet we act as if everything is OK. When will the taxpayers and parents revolt?

More than half of charter schools improve on state tests

By Dani Anguiano, Oroville MR, 9/29/17

The California Department of Education released the results of the third year of the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress on Wednesday, and just over half of charter schools in the county had improved scores since last year.

The online tests in English language arts and mathematics ask students to write clearly, think critically, and solve complex problems. It is taken by third- through eighth-graders and 11th-graders.

Statewide in 2017, 48.56 percent of students in all tested grades met or exceeded standards on the English language arts test, and 37.56 percent scored at or above the standard on math.

Butte County as a whole showed slight improvement in both English and math with 44.24 percent of students meeting or exceeding English standards, up 1.24 percent since 2016, and 33.7 percent of students meeting or exceeding standards in math, up .7 percent since last year.

Several charter schools in the county made major gains this year compared to past performance, including Ipakanni Early College Charter School in Oroville, Nord Country School in Chico and Paradise Charter Middle School.

Ipakanni Early College Charter School saw gains of nearly 24 percent in English and 6 percent in math since last year with 40.74 percent of the 27 students tested meeting or exceeding English standards and 24 percent of the 25 students tested in math meeting or exceeding standards.

Of the 109 students tested at Nord Country School in 2017, 41.29 percent of students met or exceeded English standards, up 10.29 percent from 2016, and 40.37 students did so on the math test, an increase of 11.37 percent from 2016.

At Paradise Charter Middle School, of the 151 students who took the state tests this year, 61.59 percent met or exceeded English standards and 61.59 percent met or exceeded math standards. Since last year, that is an increase of 6.59 percent and 7.59 percent respectively.

Students at Inspire School of Arts and Sciences, a charter school in the Chico Unified School District, Paradise Charter Middle School and CORE Butte Charter had some of the highest rates of meeting or exceeding English standards among charter schools in the county.

At Inspire, 84.31 percent of the students tested met or exceeded English standards, the highest rate of any school in the county.

At Paradise Charter Middle School, 61.59 percent of students tested met or exceeded English standards, and at CORE Butte Charter School 60.68 percent of students did so.

Paradise Charter Middle School also had one of the highest rates of students meeting or exceeding math standards among charter schools in the county with 61.59 percent of students doing so, along with Chico Country Day, where 55.07 percent of students met or exceeded standards and Stream Charter School in Oroville, where 46.96 percent of students did so.

The scores of some charter schools in the county declined since last year, many just slightly and some between 5-7 percent.

Several schools, such as CORE Butte Charter, experienced slight growth.

CORE Butte Charter Director Mary Cox said that while the school sees the need for continued growth it also recognizes that maintaining achievement levels can be a challenge, and commended families, students and staff.

“While we see continued need for growth at CORE Butte for all students, we also recognize that simply maintaining achievement levels can be a challenge so we commend our families, students and staff for their incredible diligence and hard work,” Cox wrote in an email.

She added while the school continues to perform on par with local districts and above the state average, it recognizes areas of “greatest need,” such as math. This year the school has increased math intervention and parent training to help the school community increase its mathematics knowledge base.