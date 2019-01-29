By

Democrats are hypocrites. They want a woman to have a “choice” in killing babies, but no choice in doctors or hospitals. They want to protect the lives of murderers, nut not innocent babies. They want the police to protect illegal aliens from Federal government agencies, but no problem with illegal aliens taking jobs, crowding our schools and hospitals and committing crimes. Now a Santa Ana city councilman, a Democrat, has no problem standing in the middle of the street to stop traffic, along with his union friends. “As previously reported, last Thursday District 3 Councilman Jose F. Moreno and 20 union and left-wing activists illegally shut down the intersection of Katella Avenue and Harbor Boulevard. They were arrested by Anaheim police for loitering, cuffed and transported to a mobile command unit deployed for the purpose of booking Moreno and the other participants in the carefully choreographed “civil disobedience.” This act of political theater – conducted for the benefit of the media – carried heavy price tag for the city. More than 50 police officers were on the scene, and more department personnel in support roles. Police cars, transporting Moreno and his comrades in the police department paddy wagon to the mobile command post for booking, etc. Anaheim police Department spokesman Sgt. Jeff Mundy called it a “significant drain on police resources.” Fifty cops, needed to stop crime or solve crime, instead were needed to get a Democrat from blocking traffic. He should be sued by the drivers harmed and the city for wasting resources. What do you think?

Moreno: Breaking The Law OK For Me, Not For Thee

Posted by: Matthew Cunningham in Ada Briceno , Anaheim Blog, 1/28/19

As previously reported, last Thursday District 3 Councilman Jose F. Moreno and 20 union and left-wing activists illegally shut down the intersection of Katella Avenue and Harbor Boulevard. They were arrested by Anaheim police for loitering, cuffed and transported to a mobile command unit deployed for the purpose of booking Moreno and the other participants in the carefully choreographed “civil disobedience.”

This act of political theater – conducted for the benefit of the media – carried heavy price tag for the city. More than 50 police officers were on the scene, and more department personnel in support roles. Police cars, transporting Moreno and his comrades in the police department paddy wagon to the mobile command post for booking, etc. Anaheim police Department spokesman Sgt. Jeff Mundy called it a “significant drain on police resources.”

Not to mention the havoc wreaked on conventioneers (the rally and arrest were timed to coincide with tens of thousands of NAMM Show attendees converging the area), tourists, residents and Resort workers. OCTA buses were re-routed away from these busy corridors – impacting those who depend on public transportation. As commenter David Michael Klawe summarized :

The NAMM Show did increase security due to the protest. The ART and private buses that travelled the area had to be rerouted, stranding attendees. I talk to some on Harbor at Convention Way directing them to the nearest stop. But they had no clue why the buses weren’t coming. Also the Bus Stop at the Disneyland Resort was shut down from 4 to 10 PM, impacting tourist and resort workers. Same on Katella. Closure was between Ball and Orangewood on Harbor, and between Anaheim and Walnut on Katella.

And yes, UNITE HERE SPECIFICALLY picked the opening day of The NAMM Show.

So let’s say we use the going rate Disney is charged for using Police Officers on city streets, around $100 per hour, to cover the overtime wage plus benefits, equipment and supervision. And between planning time, stage before the event and filing reports, 6 hours per officer. That is $300,000 that had to come out of the City’s General Fund to cover the expenses. And then the add the costs to OC Bus, Anaheim Resort Transit. The costs to those stuck in traffic and had no idea what was going on. Taxis, Uber and Lyft drivers, and I could keep going.

Sorry, but maybe a pre-planned event would be better. But then, the Unions would have to pick up the costs to the city…

Perhaps a member of the city council can ask for an accounting of how much it cost the city to cope with this orchestrated lawbreaking.