Moreno: Voter Fraud Has Many Methods

We know that in 1996 over 500 illegal aliens voted in the Dornan vs. Sanchez congressional election—and the State of California did nothing. The issue of voter fraud did not start with President Trump asking for a special investigation—it has been part of the national and California scene for years. On Saturday night, “Watters World” on Fox showed a 2008 clip from Barack Obama admitting he knows about voter fraud, since he is from Chicago and “everybody” does it. How many illegal aliens vote? No one knows, some studies show that to be around 800,000. My good friend Guillermo Moreno found craziness in Fresno County with numerous people voting, listed as being born in 1850 (not a typo) and in the 19th century. Then he found folks voting, he actually went to their homes, who had no birth date listed—and saying they get provisional ballots. The question then is why hasn’t the Registrar of Voters fixed those problem? How about the cleaning of the rolls? If the rolls were being cleaned every two years, these problems would come to light. Obviously the cleaning either did not occur or was to cursory to mean anything. The time has come to audit every registrant, o assure honest elections. Until them, the results of an election are merely guesses, not scientific. The investigation needs to start NOW.

Voter Fraud Has Many Methods

Guillermo Moreno, California Political News and Views, 1/30/17

Voter fraud does not exist right? Many democratic officials, liberal news paper editors, and county registrar of voters tout the same verbiage along the lines of “no evidence exists” or “nothing has been proven.” Normally, after making such concrete statement they pontificate on how wonderful our electoral process is. However, as my Civil Procedure Professor said throughout law school, “never say never, and always avoid always.”

The Central Valley, a relatively conservative area compared to the left coast, is hardly in the discussion as an area where voter fraud exists, but it does. Fresno County Clerk Brandi Orth, has attempted to reassure conservatives the voter rolls are maintained and purged. The validity of the voter rolls came into question after Republican Congressional candidate Johnny Tacherra lost his bid to unseat a career Democrat in the second closest congressional race in the nation during the 2014 election.

Johnny Tacherra finished ahead on election night, but after provisional ballots were “counted,” he left Washington D.C. freshman orientation with 1,335 votes short of victory. After the loss, many were questioning the validity of voter rolls after observers witnessed provisional ballots counted where signatures clearly did not match the voter card. These fears were affirmed when a third party conducted an audit of Fresno County voter rolls and discovered thousand illegal registrants during the 2016 primary election.

The audit conducted separates thousands of illegally registered voters into categories of “expired registrations, ghost voters, aged 100+ and voted, year of birth=1850, no DOB, no place of birth, Duplicate Registrants, illegal votes, deceased and registered after, no residence and no mailing.” Concerned about the integrity of the voter rolls, I decided to visit some of the registrants to confirm the information.

I decided to visit a registrant under “Duplicate Registrants” category to discover a young family who did not recognize the female registered at the address. They admitted she could have lived there before, but she had not lived there during the last Presidential or Presidential Primary election cycle despite the data showing the registrant had voted twice during the Presidential Primary.

The two other registrants I visited under “year of birth=1850” were alive, and they were not 166 years old, but admitted to voting.. However, California Code of Regulations 20108.25 Deficient Registration Records states this voter may only vote by provisional ballot.

Illegal registrations can lead to illegal votes. Each county must conduct an audit of every registration and those coming from the DMV registration program. Most importantly, individuals with access to the voter rolls must present and recommend removal of illegal registrants. Ultimately, the Registrar of Voters must remove illegal registrants for the integrity of our electoral process. For anyone to claim no voter fraud exists is simply missing how many opportunities are available for fraud to be committed from registering a new voter to casting a ballot on or before election day.