Thanks to years of government allowing illegal aliens amnesty and government protection, these folks now are needed by farmers and others. Instead of starting years ago creating the technology to farm, farmers took the easy way out and used cheap illegal labor. Then the taxpayers financed the education, health care and welfare for those violating our laws. In other words, the taxpayer financed the cheap labor for farmers. Now, thanks to OICE and Trump, cheap labor is leaving or being deported. “The California Farm Bureau conducted the survey which showed 70 percent of farmers experienced labor shortages. Yet many farmers in the survey say they have increased wages, benefits, and more year-round jobs. Tom Gotelli with OG Packing in Stockton says a large cherry crop this year could have used about 20 percent more workers at harvest. Gotelli says wages aren’t the problem. California is the leading edge for technology—maybe farmers should stop looking at the taxpayers to bail them out and find legal workers and technology?

Most Calif. Farmers Say They Don’t Have Enough Workers To Pick Crops

Rich Ibarra, Capitol Public Radio, 10/18/17

Most California farmers say they don’t have enough workers to pick the crops. Higher wages and mechanization haven’t been able to close the gap.

The California Farm Bureau conducted the survey which showed 70 percent of farmers experienced labor shortages.

Yet many farmers in the survey say they have increased wages, benefits, and more year-round jobs.

Tom Gotelli with OG Packing in Stockton says a large cherry crop this year could have used about 20 percent more workers at harvest.

Gotelli says wages aren’t the problem.

“Some of these good pickers, I’m not kidding, can make $200-$300 a day,” he says. “We’ve got a couple of workers on a couple of ranches that will make $300 consistently a day if not a little bit more.”

Gotelli says mechanization has helped reduce the need for labor in the packing shed but not in the orchard.

The Farm Bureau is urging Congress to change the system to allow more people to enter the U.S. legally to work on farms and ranches.

The Bureau adds that only 3 percent of farmers use the present agricultural immigration program which most find to be too cumbersome.