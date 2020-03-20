By

“Most of Those Infected Won’t Even Know It” – Israeli Virologist Tells World Leaders to Calm Unnecessary Panic over ‘Exaggerated’ Coronavirus

by Jim Hoft, Gateway Pundit, 3/18/20

The cases of the coronavirus jumped to 9,225 in the US on Wednesday.

The number of deaths blamed on the virus is 150 in the US.

The number of estimated deaths from the flu this year, based on numbers from the CDC is 22,000.

Top Israeli virologist Prof. Jihad Bishara, the director of the Infectious Disease Unit at Petah Tikva’s Beilinson Hospital, said this week most people will recover from the coronavirus without even knowing they were sick.

Dr. Bishara said global leaders and the media need to quit pushing panic and calm people down.

The Times of Israel reported:

A leading Israeli virologist on Sunday urged world leaders to calm their citizens about the coronavirus pandemic, saying people were being whipped into unnecessary panic.

Prof. Jihad Bishara, the director of the Infectious Disease Unit at Petah Tikva’s Beilinson Hospital, said that some of the steps being taken in Israel and abroad were very important, but the virus is not airborne, most people who are infected will recover without even knowing they were sick, the at-risk groups are now known, and the global panic is unnecessary and exaggerated.

“I’ve been in this business for 30 years,” Bishara said in a Channel 12 interview. “I’ve been through MERS, SARS, Ebola, the first Gulf war and the second, and I don’t recall anything like this. There’s unnecessary, exaggerated panic. We have to calm people down.

“People are thinking that there’s a kind of virus, it’s in the air, it’s going to attack every one of us, and whoever is attacked is going to die,” he said.