Motel 6 to Ban Franchises From Providing Guest Information to ICE–Protecting Illegal Aliens

By

The other day I had a report on how Motel 6 employees “apparently” were turning in criminals. Now the Motel 6 management has decided that they want to protect criminals and have told their employee to ignored criminal activity. So, I guess, if drug deals are going down in the parking lot—forget it. The front office is robbed? The criminal must have a good reason, no need to tell the cops. Yes, Motel 6 management like a like of others, loves illegal aliens—wonder how many it employs and doesn’t want anybody to look into it. Maybe ICE needs to do some raids on Motel 6 and when they find illegal aliens protected or working for the firm, use the full extent of the law, including asset forfeiture to stop the practice. Maybe losing a few motels to government will remind Motel 6 that being a good citizen means, “if you see something, say something”. “”To help ensure that our broader engagement with law enforcement is done in a manner that is respectful of our guests’ rights, we will be undertaking a comprehensive review of our current practices and then issue updated, company-wide guidelines,” Motel 6 spokeswoman Raiza Rehkoff told Pacific Standard in an email. “Protecting the privacy and security of our guests are core values of our company. Motel 6 apologizes for this incident and will continue to work to earn the trust and patronage of our millions of loyal guests.” Yup, Motel 6 management believes their guests have a right to break the law. Obviously Motel 6 is not a safe place to stay. Maybe Tucker Carlson will have the CEO on his show to explain this?

Motel 6 to Ban Franchises From Providing Guest Information to ICE

A spokesperson from Motel 6’s corporate headquarters tells Pacific Standard that the company will prohibit employees from voluntarily sending guest information to ICE.

Morgan Baskin, Pacific Standard, 9/14/17

A report from the Phoenix New Times, published Wednesday, revealed that multiple Motel 6 locations in the Phoenix area had voluntarily given the names of guests—exclusively foreign nationals without American ID cards—to Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officers. It spread quickly across the Internet, prompting a #BoycottMotel6 hashtag on Twitter and spurring outrage from the American Civil Liberties Union.

Now, a spokesperson from Motel 6’s corporate headquarters tells Pacific Standard that the company will issue a directive to its 1,400 locations prohibiting employees from voluntarily sending guest information to ICE.

“To help ensure that our broader engagement with law enforcement is done in a manner that is respectful of our guests’ rights, we will be undertaking a comprehensive review of our current practices and then issue updated, company-wide guidelines,” Motel 6 spokeswoman Raiza Rehkoff told Pacific Standard in an email. “Protecting the privacy and security of our guests are core values of our company. Motel 6 apologizes for this incident and will continue to work to earn the trust and patronage of our millions of loyal guests.”

The motel chain issued an apology Wednesday, and argued that the exchange of information occurred “at the local level, without the knowledge of senior management.”