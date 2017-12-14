By

Looks like the city council of Mountain View has seen the light. After six years it has agreed to allow the creation of 10,000 homes—with no tax dollars involved! As we know the Silicon Valley has a severe shortage of homes. This is a good start, along with Google and other tech firms privately building affordable housing in the area. “A grand plan for a key part of Mountain View got a unanimous stamp of approval early Wednesday morning, a culmination of more than six years of planning and nearly three years of public meetings. The vote on the ’North Bayshore Precise Plan, taken shortly after midnight, came after council members worked for hours ironing out the fine details of the plan that readies the area that is home to Google for a wide array of new uses, including nearly 10,000 new homes.” After decades of holding back new housing in significant numbers, the government created crisis is being handled. Yet we still have high taxes, bad environmental rules that increase the cost of housing. Fix government policy to fix the housing crisis.

Mountain View approves nearly 10,000 homes by Google’s North Bayshore project

By Janice Bitters, Silicon Valley Business Journal, 12/13/17

A grand plan for a key part of Mountain View got a unanimous stamp of approval early Wednesday morning, a culmination of more than six years of planning and nearly three years of public meetings.

The vote on the ’North Bayshore Precise Plan, taken shortly after midnight, came after council members worked for hours ironing out the fine details of the plan that readies the area that is home to Google for a wide array of new uses, including nearly 10,000 new homes.

“I think this is a cutting-edge plan that sets a standard not just for the Bay Area, but for much of the country,” Mountain View’s Vice Mayor Lenny Siegal said minutes before the vote. “We aren’t just building housing, we are building it the right way to create a new kind of community for our area.”

The decision was seen as a massive win for housing advocates, who Tuesday night told council members that the city has already been held up in the housing-constrained region as a leader in creating new homes by virtue of its draft plan.