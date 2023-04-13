By

Move over, Bud Light. Now it’s Oil of Olay.

KAREN TOWNSEND, HotAir, 4/11/23

Dylan Mulvaney finds himself in another product boycott controversy. This time the product is Oil of Olay, a facial moisturizer. He is one of several models in the online ad.

Mulvaney is an actor and social media star who has been documenting his transition for a year on TikTok. He’s a favorite character at the Biden White House, embraced by Joe Biden and spotlighted in a TikTok video with him. Name brands seem to be falling all over themselves to get him in one of their online ads, in a misguided kind of way. Why do major companies think it is ok to use male models to promote products for women?

Bud Light was the last controversial move with Dylan before the Oil of Olay ad surfaced on Monday. Here we go again. With Bud Light, both men and women drink that product so it wasn’t such an insult to women as something as gender-specific as skin care products are. The same is true of the line of sports bras he advertised. Newsflash, he doesn’t need a sports bra, and jumping around like a monkey on crack while wearing one was just stupid, besides insulting to women.

Welcome to the party, Oil of Olay. Why did you do it? Is it just for publicity to get a rise out of your consumer base? This ad is alleged to have been released in March and is now surfacing because people are going through his archive to look for ads. Now there are calls for a boycott of the brand.

He’s the one that’s the most animated because exaggerated moves seem to be his hook in videos. He’s a gay man who pretends to be a woman. Whatever floats your boat, but don’t expect women to accept him as a spokesperson for products aimed at women. Beer is one thing, and feminine underwear and skincare products are another.

One author of an article I read about the kerfuffle is unsure why some people (women) are angered and calling for a boycott to let the company know their reaction. The author is a male so that likely has a lot to do with the confusion he claims to have over the topic.

The video that has sparked the latest controversy appears rather harmless. In it, Mulvaney can be seen miming and getting ready for the day, while using an Olay SPF moisturizer, in a clip that has now been liked over 1850,000 times.

Despite the fact the video came out in early March, the recent attention that has been placed on Mulvaney has seen her outspoken critics go back through her archive to find more sponsored videos after the Bud Light incident.

And the gist of the anger about the advert stems from the fact that some people claim that Mulvaney should not be promoting products that are marketed towards women because of the fact that she is trans.

One of Mulvaney’s most outspoken critics is Oli London, a British influencer who had surgery to look like a K-pop star, who claimed that Mulaveny “parodies women”, in one of the multiple tweets he has posted about the advert.

Claims that the video “appears rather harmless” is exactly the point. It’s meant to look harmless. The purpose of transgender models is to normalize their place in the advertising world. For every spot Dylan gets in an ad campaign, a biological woman loses a job. That is not ok, I don’t care how woke a company wants to be.

Dylan is cashing in and I can’t say I blame him. He has found a niche and an audience. He’s cashing in on his fifteen minutes in the spotlight. Major companies are willing to pay him to promote their products so as not to be left behind in the current fad of transgenderism. Maybe the fad isn’t the right word, but transgenderism is the most recent trend in the World of Woke. Transgenderism enters every aspect of life now and has conversations across the board.

Transgender athletes cancel biological women athletes in competition. The same is true in advertising. Where are all the feminists? Why did women fight for Title IX? Dylan Mulvaney has a big following on social media. He has created a career out of working with companies for online ads. He doesn’t engage in the controversies he creates with the ads, he just goes about his business and deposits the checks.

Oil of Olay is owned by Procter & Gamble. A quick glance at the company’s Twitter page shows a focus on supporting women in the arts and in business. That makes sense, as women are their target audience. Women are the consumers purchasing their products. However, using Dylan is a slap in the face to most women, if they are being honest about it. Dylan can call himself whatever he wants to but it doesn’t make him a woman. He is still physically a man, not counting his genetic makeup. He mocks women by acting so squirrely, as though that is how women act. Maybe his brand is a pre-teen girl or an early teen girl. Women don’t jump on beds and use overly exaggerated motions in normal conversation. It insults women. Do major brand companies understand that?

Bud Light got the message pretty quickly that its customers weren’t pleased with its advertising move. Will Procter & Gamble? Maybe, like Dylan, they will just go about their merry way and ignore the controversy.

In the video made when Dylan interviewed Biden at the White House, he pitted Republicans against Democrats, blaming Republicans for the problems of the trans community. Biden even inserts his deceased son, Beau, into the conversation.