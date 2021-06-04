By

Looks like movie theater owners are smarter than the Democrats and Gavin Newsom. They know that if the vaccine works—then why wear a mask? Or maybe they read all the studies that prove the mask is as worthless as Joe Biden? Movie theaters allow me to use the women’s restroom, if I identify as a women, then I will not have to wear a mask—because I identify as vaccinated. What a joke this has become. “ AMC Entertainment, Cinemark, and Regal Cinemas announced this past Friday masks will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people. The mandate still applies to those who have not been vaccinated. This release comes just two weeks after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced all fully vaccinated people are no longer required to a wear mask in public.” It is time to laugh at the joke being made by government instead of taking these little bullies seriously. BTW, this is still just an experimental drug and the law does not allow ANY mandate to take it—nor is government allowing the risks of taking the drug to be published. What are they hiding?

Movie Theater Chains Prove They Have More Sense Than Gavin Newsom

San Diego News Desk, Written by Jonathan Du Fault, 6/1/21

As the COVID-19 pandemic comes to an end, theaters are ready for the return of their customers.

AMC Entertainment, Cinemark, and Regal Cinemas announced this past Friday masks will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people. The mandate still applies to those who have not been vaccinated. This release comes just two weeks after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced all fully vaccinated people are no longer required to a wear mask in public.

Regal Cinemas posted the following on their website,” With rapid improvements in COVID-19 case rates, increasingly widespread vaccinations, and recent CDC guidance that vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks or socially distance, the movie theatre industry will continue to meet or exceed state and local public health guidelines”.

All three companies made similar remarks regarding mask mandates for fully vaccinated people. All will no longer require masks or social distancing except in states that still require both.

California still requires that both still be in place until June 15.

Businesses are ready to reopen after 15 months of little to no business but are hindered to do so because of Governor Newsom’s overextended mask mandates.

As industries like theaters struggle to stay open, Newsom still refuses to open the state back up. Instead, he is spending hundreds of millions of dollars in ways which continue to damage California’s economy.

With popular movies like “Cruella,” “A Quiet Place 2,” and “Fast and Furious” coming to theaters, AMC Entertainment, Cinemark, and Regal Cinemas will not be able to sell out theatres in California as they normally would.