By

Stockton once went bankrupt. Among the properties repossessed was the City Hall. So, the new city council agreed to spend $11.3 million to build a new city hall. The cost of that has ballooned to $63.3 million. This needs to end. .Find business people a city that needs to fire everyone involved in this decision to run the affairs of the city—not the career city employees. “When the city purchased the towers in 2017, the cost of updates including the construction of new council chambers was estimated at $11.3 million. But construction costs are now estimated at $47 million, and architectural designs for the project cost the city $2.7 million. Combined with the towers’ $13.6 million price tag, the total cost will likely come to $63.3 million. The more-than-a-decade effort to relocate City Hall has been costly. In 2007 the city bought the Chase Building at 400 East Main Street for $35 million, with plans to move city offices there. But the city lost the building during bankruptcy in 2012, and was permitted to rent it from a creditor for about $950,000 per year through 2022. Plans to renovate the building to accommodate the City Council chambers never came to fruition.

Moving Stockton City Hall to Waterfront Towers will likely cost $63.3 million

Aaron Leathleym Stockton Record, 11/4/21

Renovating the Waterfront Towers to house the new City Hall will cost an estimated $63.3 million.

“The market is only going to increase from here forward,” Jodi Almassy, director of Stockton’s Public Works department, told the City Council last month. “Time is of the essence. We really need to get this job on the streets.”

When the city purchased the towers in 2017, the cost of updates including the construction of new council chambers was estimated at $11.3 million.

But construction costs are now estimated at $47 million, and architectural designs for the project cost the city $2.7 million. Combined with the towers’ $13.6 million price tag, the total cost will likely come to $63.3 million.

The more-than-a-decade effort to relocate City Hall has been costly. In 2007 the city bought the Chase Building at 400 East Main Street for $35 million, with plans to move city offices there.

But the city lost the building during bankruptcy in 2012, and was permitted to rent it from a creditor for about $950,000 per year through 2022. Plans to renovate the building to accommodate the City Council chambers never came to fruition.