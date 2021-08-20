By

But this policy will ultimately backfire. Most San Diego residents who turned away the vaccine are conservatives who shun government intervention, especially within the private sector. At the very least, Nathan Fletcher does not speak the language of Republicans. Threatening businesses to conform to a political agenda is the antithesis of the American business economy.

Of course, he and the San Diego government is immune from prosecution and lawsuits if you die or have a life long damaging reaction to the jab. Fletcher, like most Democrat office holders, is a bully. Until he is willing to take financial and moral responsibility for his actions, they should be ignored. Just another politician trying to run your life.

Mr. Lorena Gonzales (Nathan Fletcher) Threatens San Diego Businesses

28 july 2021: Open only for covid-19 vaccinated visitors – sign in a shop window

San Diego News Desk, Written by: Nathaniel Mannor, 8/17/21

That’s right; this latest mandate comes from Public Enemy #1, Mr. Lorena Gonzales (also commonly referred to as Nathan Fletcher). The Board of Supervisors Chair stated that he hopes government pressure will push the unvaccinated to get inoculated, saying, “There’s a segment of the population out there who are willing (to get the vaccine), but need a nudge.” He also mentioned that some people would never get the shot, breaking with Newsom and his radical agenda on this issue.



But this policy will ultimately backfire. Most San Diego residents who turned away the vaccine are conservatives who shun government intervention, especially within the private sector. At the very least, Nathan Fletcher does not speak the language of Republicans. Threatening businesses to conform to a political agenda is the antithesis of the American business economy.



Individuals who choose not to get vaccinated are just looking out for their health while understanding the risk they may face. They should not bear public scrutiny for deciding what to inject into their bodies. Free will is still the fabric that’s woven throughout every individual in the United States, and although public health outweighs individual liberty, those who trade freedom for safety deserve neither.