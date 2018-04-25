By

Did anyone think illegal aliens were honest? Here we have an MS-13 criminals claiming to be a child, hence free admission as an illegal alien. There is almost no way to vet these people. Then we have, as Fox News reported yesterday morning, criminal illegal aliens carry a one year old baby, not their own, into our country claiming to be the father, mother, brother or sister. Abuse of the system by the courts, the Democrats and the illegal aliens—with honest Americans the victims. “An MS-13 gang member tried to sneak into the U.S. last week by posing as an Unaccompanied Alien Child (UAC), the Border Patrol said Tuesday, hoping to take advantage of lax American laws that give UAC a quick foothold in the U.S. Agents said Herbeth Geovani Argueta-Chavez was part of a group of 61 illegal immigrants nabbed as a group in Arizona. “During initial interviews, he falsely claimed to be an unaccompanied juvenile in hopes of being released,” U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.” This is why our laws need to be enforced—or we lose our nation, like the Germans, Swedes and others.

MS-13 member tries to sneak into U.S. as illegal immigrant child

By Stephen Dinan, The Washington Times, 4/24/18

An MS-13 gang member tried to sneak into the U.S. last week by posing as an Unaccompanied Alien Child (UAC), the Border Patrol said Tuesday, hoping to take advantage of lax American laws that give UAC a quick foothold in the U.S.

Agents said Herbeth Geovani Argueta-Chavez was part of a group of 61 illegal immigrants nabbed as a group in Arizona.

“During initial interviews, he falsely claimed to be an unaccompanied juvenile in hopes of being released,” U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

Agents continued to press Mr. Argueta-Chavez, who then admitted he was actually an adult, not a minor. He also admitted he was part of MS-13 — though he claimed he was trying to leave the gang.

CBP said Mr. Argueta-Chavez, 18, is from El Salvador.

UAC from El Salvador and other Central American countries are given special treatment compared to Mexicans. Under the law, court decisions and government policy, they are required to be processed and quickly released to social workers, who then try to connect them with sponsors who will take them here in the U.S. — despite their unauthorized status.