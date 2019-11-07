By

What does it take to get one million more riders for government transportation? One day of free transportation. The higher gas prices made it more expensive for the poor and middle class to use their cars. Added trains and buses on favorite systems. What is not mentioned is how much the deficit increased, how much more the taxpayers who do not use the government system are paying so a few can get a break.

Everyone one of the million riders cost the taxpayers money. Are you willing to pay or are you looking a few miles to the East and moving to Arizona?

MTS Reports Spike in Transit Riders—1 Million More in July to September

Posted by Chris Jennewein, Times of San Diego, 11/6/19

San Diego Metropolitan Transit System reported Wednesday that ridership on its trolleys and buses climbed by nearly 1 million in the third quarter of this year.

The growth in ridership, which bucks national trends, was led by the trolley, which has posted six straight months of year-over-year gains, including a 9% jump in September.

“This is great news for the region, for transit and for our environment,” said Nathan Fletcher, MTS Board Chair and a San Diego County Supervisor. “Transit is part of a better connected future for San Diego and we need to continue the momentum. People want more transportation options and our efforts to re-build and re-imagine an accessible transit system are working.”

“These ridership gains are highly encouraging,” said Paul Jablonski, MTS chief executive officer. “We’ve done many things internally with our operations to turn it around, such as streamlining service and adding to the frequency of key bus routes.”

MTS operates 95 bus routes and three trolley lines on 53 miles of double-tracked railway. Every weekday, some 300,000 passenger trips are taken on MTS bus and trolley routes in San Diego County.