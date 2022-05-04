By

These sex offenders are the type of people Gavin Newsom is using California law enforcement to protect from deportation. Rapists, drug dealers, human traffickers and sexual predators—all part of the future of Newsoms’ California. This is just a reminder of the Newsom policy to bring as many illegal aliens into the former Golden State. Once here, they get free education, welfare, health care and protected by cops from victims and American law.

Multiple Child Sex Offenders, Gang Members Arrested After Crossing Border into U.S.

BOB PRICE, Breitbart, 5/3/22

Border Patrol agents in multiple southwest border sectors apprehended previously deported child sex offenders and violent gang members.

Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem tweeted photos of two different child sex offenders after they illegally re-entered the U.S. from Mexico. Agents arrested 57-year-old Domi Gustavo Jimenez Mayorquin, a Mexican national, after he illegally crossed the border from Mexico into Arizona on Saturday night. During a biometric background investigation, the agents discovered that a New York court convicted the man for sexual assault of a child in 1995.

A few days earlier, Yuma Sector agents arrested 35-year-old Marco Julio Bran, also a Mexican national, after he illegally re-entered the U.S. A records check revealed a conviction in 2008 for lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14. The court sentenced the man to three years in prison. Officials did not disclose the state in which the act occurred.