On Saturday I ran a story about an illegal alien who had killed three people and was caught coming back into this nation. Here is a story about an illegal alien that tried to come back into our country. Before he left he killed someone. How many of the invading illegal aliens wannabees are also murderers? How many are rapists? How many are looking for economic freedom? We will never know.

Murderer Deported to Mexico Last Month Recaptured in Texas

Bob Price, Breitbart, 11/11/18

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a previously deported murderer who illegally re-entered the U.S. about one month following his deportation.

Agents assigned to the Laredo Sector conducted an extensive search for a suspected illegal alien who absconded from arrest on November 10. Early Sunday morning, agents found the suspect near the Interstate 35 mile marker 31 location and took him into custody. Information obtained by Breitbart News from Laredo Sector Border Patrol officials revealed that the agents determined the suspect to be a Mexican national with no legal basis to be in the U.S.

The agents transported the migrant to the station for processing and a biometric background investigation. A check of the Mexican man’s records in the U.S. revealed a June 2009 conviction in Austin, Texas, for murder.

A court in Travis County convicted the man on the murder charge and sentenced him to 11 years in a Texas prison. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers deported the man back to his home country of Mexico on October 5, 2018. Five days later, Border Patrol agents found him back in Texas.

“This arrest serves to remind us of the unknown factors our agents face on a daily basis. Some illegal aliens are dangerous criminals,” Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Felix Chavez said in a written statement obtained by Breitbart News.

Border Patrol agents frequently find previously deported illegal aliens who re-enter the U.S. following their removal for violent crimes and sexual offenses. Breitbart News has reported extensively on the recapture of previously deported criminal aliens and previously deported sex offenders .

Just last week, Border Patrol agents stopped three violent criminals from successfully making their way back into the U.S. interior, Breitbart News reported . All three of the apprehended migrants had convictions for sexual crimes including two for sexual offenses involving minors.

