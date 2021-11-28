By

Since then students and faculty have melted down—some saying it proves white supremacy, even though NO black people were involved in the issues before the court. Some students have melted down, can't stop crying and now need therapy—because they outcome they were told by CNN and Biden never happened.

MUST SEE LIST of Colleges and Universities Offering Therapy For Students Affected By “Racist” Rittenhouse Verdict

By Patty McMurray , 100percentfedup, 11/25/21

46.3KsharesThe Libs of Tik Tok is a popular account on several social media sites. On Tuesday, they shared a list of reactions by administrators at colleges, universities, and even high schools across America to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict.

We’ve broken down a string of examples they shared on Twitter that exposes the lunacy of the people we trust to “educate” our children. Many of the colleges used their statement on the killing of two White males by the White teenager Kyle Rittenhouse to encourage more students to join their divisive Diversity and Inclusion groups.

If you’re not concerned about what they’re doing to our next generation of leaders, you should be.

Universities and Colleges sent out a flurry of emails and statements to students and faculty following the unanimous “not guilty” on all counts decision by the Kenosha jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse case. Rittenhouse was facing murder charges over the shooting death of two white criminals in self-defense during the Kenosha riots that burned much of the city to the ground.

We begin with San Fransisco University who offered multiple options for students triggered by the Rittenhouse verdict to seek counseling.

Chaffey College used their statement to students on the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict to explain how our justice system is “broken” and appears to be suggesting students use “non-violent resistance” to protest the outcome.

Sonoma State University offers counseling and psychological services to their students to deal with the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict.

The Oakton Community College President tells students that Rittenhouse was afforded special privileges since he’s “white” and asks White students and colleagues to examine their privilege over the verdict.

A large teacher’s union calls the Rittenhouse verdict “another painful reminder of anti-Black racism…”

Huh?

The letter to students at the University of WI La Crosse by the president and vice president of the student association in response to the Rittenhouse verdict seems like a great place for the fully-acquitted Rittenhouse to start with his defamation lawsuit.

From their statement to students: “Executives will unequivocally denounce white nationalism and hate-filled violence fully and without hesitation.”

They added, “We strongly condemn the actions of Kyle Rittenhouse, despite the court ruling on November 19, 2021,” adding, “The idea that our criminal justice system is so broken as to allow racist acts of violence to unpunished is shameful.”

University of California: “The conclusion of this trial does not end the reckoning of systemic racism in the United States” and

Rosemont College had this to say about the shooting deaths of two White males with extensive criminal histories by a White male: “I am deeply saddened by the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. It is, unfortunately another one of far too many examples of systemic racism that divides our society.”

Fitchburg State University is offering a space to “process” the Rittenhouse verdict:

Franklin College, Indiana, apologized to students for having to share the news of the Rittenhouse verdict, telling students that “justice fell short.”

Ohio University sent a notice to students to let them know they are aware the Rittenhouse verdict may be “triggering” to some and to let them know counseling services will be available.

The out-of-touch liberal Vanderbilt University thinks Kenosha is in Washington!

The University of MN St. Thomas offers counseling and psychological services to students who were “triggered” by the verdict and used their statement to recruit students to their Inclusion and Diversity group.

In 2017, the University of MI Medical School was one of several “top-notch” universities to coddle students triggered by Trump’s election victory. To help them cope, they offered an event called “Post-Election Self-Care With Food and Play.” The event included activities like coloring, blowing bubbles, sculpting with Play-Doh, and positive card making.

Now, the Univ. of MI Medical School is telling its students that the outcome of the Rittenhouse trial might have been “different” if Kyle was a “person of color.”

Southern Connecticut University held a rally for bereaved students in response to the verdict:

Gonzaga Univ. offered “support” for students affected by the verdict.

Stanford Medical School offered to counsel for those who needed help processing the verdict.

Columbia Business School offers therapy and counseling amid these challenging times of the acquittal.

The Newton High School Principal sent an email telling parents and students that self-defense is “racist” and undermines the jury system.

Brandeis University threw in their Gender & Sexuality Center for help processing the verdict.

University of Rochester offers group therapy to process emotions in a safe space.

The head of Germantown private school called the Rittenhouse verdict a “hateful event,” Like many colleges and universities; they used the verdict to help push their inclusion and diversity (segregation) groups.

Pepperdine University. A private college in Malibu, CA, told students that they are reaching out to extend care via their “President for Community Belonging and Chief Diversity Officer.”

Stanford LAW explains how the verdict “is a blow to our hearts” and “shakes our sense of belonging within the legal profession” You can’t make this up!

And finally, NYU offered a “post verdict reflection space” for students to help them cope.

Libs of Tik Tok ended their thread by sharing a message from Loyola Marymount University, saying, “It’s endless. I can do this all day.”

This childish and irrational behavior by people in trusted positions at colleges and universities across America is nothing new. Immediately after the 2016 presidential election, administrators and directors of “Inclusion and Diversity” (segregation) groups offered multiple forms of therapy for adult students traumatized byTrump’s victory.

In addition to Univ. Of MI Medical School’s Play Dough and bubble blowing sessions, here are a few more help sessions offered by “top-notch” universities:

Cornell University recently hosted a “cry-in,” complete with hot chocolate and tissues for disappointed Hillary Clinton supporters.

University of Pennsylvania brought in a puppy and a kitten for therapeutic cuddling.

Tufts University held arts and crafts sessions for students.