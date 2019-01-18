By

If you love Hezbollah, terrorists, hate Israel and Jews—than San Fran Nan Pelosi did you a great favor. She made sure that the House Foreign Affairs Committee included a bigot and hater on the panel. “Omar supports the boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel, which has been called antisemitic because it singles out the Jewish state for isolation and ignores the Palestinian side. (She pretended not to support BDS until after she had been elected to Congress.) Omar has also referred to Israel as an “apartheid regime,” In 2012, Omar posted a tweet — which remains live — claiming that Israel had “hypnotized” the world, and calling it “evil.” What shocks me is that Jews continue to donate to Pelosi and Democrats, while being emotionally abused and hated by the Democrat Party. In fact, Jews and Christians that donate to the Democrats party are supporting those that want them minimalized and destroyed. The donations are paying for their own destruction—have they no sense of decency?

Nancy Pelosi Appoints Anti-Israel Radical Ilhan Omar to House Foreign Affairs Committee

Joel Pollak, Breitbart, 1/17/19



Omar confirmed the appointment on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

Omar supports the boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel, which has been called antisemitic because it singles out the Jewish state for isolation and ignores the Palestinian side.

(She pretended not to support BDS until after she had been elected to Congress.)

Omar has also referred to Israel as an “apartheid regime,”

In 2012, Omar posted a tweet — which remains live — claiming that Israel had “hypnotized” the world, and calling it “evil.”

Asked Wednesday evening by CNN’s Christiane Amanpour why she had tweeted that, Omar said “those unfortunate words were the only words I could think about expressing at that moment.”

Nevertheless, Omar won a coveted seat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee — which, she said on Thursday, had been her first choice of committee assignment.

Republicans blasted Pelosi’s decision, reminding her that she and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) had both firmly opposed BDS in the past.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) issued a statement in which he reminded Pelosi that she said Congress “must” oppose BDS, and that Schumer had called BDS “anti-Semitism.”

“I would love to know what changed, because Democratic leaders just promoted a pro-BDS Democrat to a key committee that deals with the State of Israel.”

McCarthy continued: “Anti-Semitism has no place in Congress and certainly not on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.”

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) blasted Pelosi for appointing Omar to the committee, saying she had a “documented history of making anti-Semitic and anti-Israel remarks.”

He added: “House Democrats have now just endorsed that ideology.”

New conference chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) called Pelosi’s decision “shameful” and urged her to rescind the appointment.