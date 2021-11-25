By

Just Wonderful: Nancy Pelosi Buys a $25 Million Mansion in Florida

By Dr. Rich Swier, Liberty First, 11/23/21

It’s wonderful that Nancy Pelosi is buying a $25 million home on beautiful Jupiter Island, Florida. Reminds me of the song Jennifer Juniper by Donovan when he sings “Jennifer Juniper lives upon the hill.” Maybe we should change the lyric to say “Nancy Pelosi was once upon Capital hill but is now moving the Jupiter beach?” We can call her “Nancy of Jupiter?”

But we wonder why?

Is Nancy Pelosi tired of California and its high cost of living? Is Nancy happier being in a state run by Republican Ron DeSantis than her home state of California run by Democrat Gavin Newsom?

Was Nancy thrown out of California? Maybe Nancy likes the beautiful beaches in Florida? Or our lack of a state income tax? Or our Governor DeSantis and his pro-family, pro-business and pro-growth policies?

Is Nancy planning on retiring from Congress soon and then moving to Florida permanently?

No matter. We welcome to sunny Florida Nancy Pelosi and her family. We can’t wait to have you as a voter here in our land of the free.

