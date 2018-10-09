By

San Fran Nan told the truth in 2017—and now she and Schumer and the other totalitarian bullies are abusing Judges, a woman and the public with lies and corruption. “A video of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) detailing a political tactic called the “wrap-up smear” to reporters in 2017 has resurfaced online in light of the nasty smear campaign launched against recently sworn-in Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Pelosi described the smear as a common “diversionary tactic” of the Republicans, unsurprisingly. “It’s a diversionary tactic,” she starts. “It’s a self-fulfilling prophesy, you demonize and then — the ‘wrap-up smear.’ You wanna talk politics? We call it the ‘wrap-up smear.'” “You smear somebody with falsehoods and all the rest,” Pelosi detailed, “and then you merchandise it. And then you (gesturing to the media) write it, and then they say, ‘See, it’s reported in the press that this, this, this, and this.’ So they have that validation that the press reported the smear, and then it’s called the ‘wrap-up smear.'” Are there any honest Democrats left to tell Pelosi and her friends, like the smear artist Feinstein to get lost? They admit they lied and the media is silent. Shame on us for allowing this.

Nancy Pelosi Details ‘Wrap-Up Smear’ Technique. It Sounds Exactly Like The Kavanaugh Smear.



By Amanda Prestigiacomo , Daily Wire, 10/8/18



A video of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) detailing a political tactic called the “wrap-up smear” to reporters in 2017 has resurfaced online in light of the nasty smear campaign launched against recently sworn-in Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Pelosi described the smear as a common “diversionary tactic” of the Republicans, unsurprisingly.

“It’s a diversionary tactic,” she starts. “It’s a self-fulfilling prophesy, you demonize and then — the ‘wrap-up smear.’ You wanna talk politics? We call it the ‘wrap-up smear.'”

“You smear somebody with falsehoods and all the rest,” Pelosi detailed, “and then you merchandise it. And then you (gesturing to the media) write it, and then they say, ‘See, it’s reported in the press that this, this, this, and this.’ So they have that validation that the press reported the smear, and then it’s called the ‘wrap-up smear.'”

“And now I’m going to merchandise the press’s report on the smear that we made,” she repeated. “It’s a tactic. And it’s self-evident.”

Of course, this is the exact template used in the Kavanaugh smear. Uncorroborated, salacious, off-the-wall allegations of sexual misconduct, including accusations of high school gang rape rings, were leaked to the media by the Left to smear Kavanaugh. With the “validation” of a complicit, biased media’s reporting, Democrats endlessly pushed the baseless accusations, further ruining the reputation of Mr. Kavanaugh and Republicans in general. Senator Dianne Feinstein was even able speak of gang rape rings during a highly-publicized Senate Judiciary Committee hearing because of the tactic so eloquently explained by Pelosi.

It didn’t matter that all of the allegations were uncorroborated with serious credibility gaps; the damage was already done to a good man, all for political gain. The “wrap-up smear,” if you will, was completed, and Kavanaugh had his name forever tarred.

WATCH:

The full video can be accessed, here .