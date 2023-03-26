By

San Fran Nan continues the canard that she is a practicing Catholic. In fact, her views are 180 degrees different than the Catholic Church. Now she is on a tear to destroy the Catholic Church. ““I think I’m pro-life because I care about children and the rest,” she proudly stated. Pelosi then proceeded to condemn Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone for refusing to offer her communion due to her extreme pro-abortion position. In 2021, Cordileone accused Pelosi of endorsing legislation that promotes “child sacrifice,” likening her views to those of a “devout Satanist,” rather than a “devout Catholic.” The Archbishop demanded that she acknowledge her wrongdoing, but Pelosi refused to repent for her stance on the matter. How do you care for children, when you goal is to kill them? Is she nuts? That is not care, it is murder. Then she mocks those that really do care for children. Pelosi is just another Democrat politician claiming a religion, when she has none.

Nancy Pelosi Mocks Her Archbishop After He Calls for Her to Repent for Abortion Views

“Angry Nancy Pelosi” by Edalisse Hirst, courtesy elalisse, Flickr

By Chris, Trending Politics, 3/24/23

During an event at Georgetown University on Thursday, Nancy Pelosi, an abortion activist, declared that she is “pro-life” because she values the lives of children after they are born. Additionally, she dismissed her Archbishop’s demand for her to repent for endorsing abortion.

Despite professing to be a devout Catholic, Pelosi promotes several policies that conflict with Christian doctrines, such as advocating for unrestricted access to abortion.

“I have a problem with my archbishop, well the archbishop of the city I represent,” Pelosi said Thursday. “But I figure that’s his problem, not mine.”

Pelosi’s advocacy for unrestricted access to abortion conflicts with the core Christian beliefs. By dismissing the value of human life in the womb, she is promoting Democrat policies that directly contradict the Christian faith’s stance on the sanctity of life.

The refusal to acknowledge the sinfulness of promoting such policies, as demanded by her Archbishop, shows a lack of repentance and humility, which are also important tenets of the Christian faith.