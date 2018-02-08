Napa County readying to pioneer new state election approach –Vote by Mail ONLY

By

The new world of elections are upon us—and the County of Napa is leading the way. When the November, 2018 elections happen, people in Napa will not be allowed to go to the polls. Instead all votes will be sent via the US Post Office. If I wanted the optimum method of vote fraud, this is it. Huh? You can register to vote online—and no one will know who you are. You can claim to be a citizens—who is going to check? You automatically get a ballot in the mail and then you send it in. Not a single human being will ever see you—to see if you really exist, or as they say on Twitter or Facebook, you are a “bot”. “This won’t be a dramatic change for many voters, given Napa County has promoted vote-by-mail for more than a decade. The county has 75,000 registered voters and only about 10,000 used polling places in recent elections. Registrar of Voters John Tuteur is finalizing such issues as the location of drop boxes in local cities and towns. He is working with various community members involved with nonprofits and other groups on the new, local election regime.” Fraud? Easy in California—lets not forget will be registering illegal aliens to vote!

Napa County readying to pioneer new state election approach

BARRY EBERLING, Napa Valley Register, 2/3/18

Napa County is one of only five counties rolling out California 2016 Voter’s Choice Act for the June 5 election, meaning all voters will receive their ballots by mail.

Under the pilot program, voters can return the ballots by mail, at drop boxes or at voter centers that replace the traditional polling place.

This won’t be a dramatic change for many voters, given Napa County has promoted vote-by-mail for more than a decade. The county has 75,000 registered voters and only about 10,000 used polling places in recent elections.

Registrar of Voters John Tuteur is finalizing such issues as the location of drop boxes in local cities and towns. He is working with various community members involved with nonprofits and other groups on the new, local election regime.

“We see this as a valuable opportunity to start a new level of civic engagement in our community, that is one of very diverse members,” said Elba Gonzalez-Mares, executive director of Community Health Initiative.

Tuteur and community members helping with the Voter’s Choice Act effort gave an update on Tuesday to the county Board of Supervisors.

Supervisor Belia Ramos heard the planned locations of voter centers and the hoped-for locations for drop boxes. She thought the county could do still more by having temporary centers make appearances in such places as American Canyon mobile home parks – to create what these days are called pop-up shops.

“That’s a cool term, Mr. Tuteur, right now,” Ramos said. “You could be a pop-up shop … I don’t see the extra mile here. I think we’ve still got work to do. I’d like to see you be cool and be a pop-up shop and take your show on the road.”

Tuteur said election officials have discussed the idea. But outfitting a motor home to be a pop-up shop might cost $60,000 to $70,000, given security and technology issues. He prefers taking baby steps by seeing if the need exists during the June election.

“There’s a cost to striding out there,” Tuteur said. “And, secondly, we don’t know how this is going to go …. My preference as a fiscal conservative is to see how June goes.”

Ramos said she’d consider having the county spend more money for the June election to encourage higher voter turnout.

“I can appreciate your fiscal (conservatism) in this and to say there’s a cost to all of this,” Ramos said. “But there’s a cost to disenfranchisement. There’s a cost to disengagement. And there’s a cost to voter apathy.”