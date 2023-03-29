By

Many years ago, Nathan Fletcher married Mindy Tucker, a Press Secretary for George Bush and Schwarzenegger staffer.. They adopted children—and then after just a few years of marriage, he had “wandering eyes”, and the divorce occurred. From Wikipedia, “Fletcher is an Ironman Triathlete, marathon runner, alpine mountaineer, and mountain biker.[8] In 2003, he married Mindy Tucker, who had served as campaign manager and deputy chief of staff for Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.[60] The couple has two adopted children. They separated on December 1, 2014, and filed for divorce in January 2015. In an NBC story they issued a joint statement, “We have made the best decision for our family. It is an amicable divorce, and we remain good friends. Our first priority is our children, and we hope that everyone will respect our privacy as we make this transition.”[61] In September 2015, Fletcher began dating Lorena Gonzalez, who currently serves in the California State Assembly representing California’s 80th District.[62] They were married January 1, 2017.” Once again his “wandering eyes” got him into trouble—so bad, that he is now in rehabilitation “outside” the State, for PTSD, alcoholism and other mental ailments. His new wife, that he put aside for a while, is the radical head of the AFL-CIO, Lorena Gonzales Fletcher. Could this be the real reason he paused his State Senate race—the lawsuit against him by the aggrieved women was about to be made public?

Nathan Fletcher Admits ‘Terrible Mistake’ in Affair, But Calls Woman’s Allegations False

by Chris Jennewein, Times of San Diego, 3/29/23

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher admitted Wednesday to a relationship with a woman outside of his marriage but said her allegations in a new lawsuit are false.

Fletcher issued a statement through his county office because he is outside of California seeking treatment for post traumatic stress, trauma and alcohol abuse.

“Last year, I made a terrible mistake engaging in consensual interactions with someone outside my marriage. I made clear it could not continue or advance and desperately hoped I could leave this mistake in my past,” Fletcher said in a statement.

“However, this individual and an attorney demanded millions of dollars from me and my family with the threat of not only embarrassment but a willingness to lie about the circumstances and nature of the interactions.”

The lawsuit was filed in San Diego Superior Court, and Times of San Diego is seeking to obtain a copy.

Fletcher, who is married to former Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez, did not identify the woman in his statement, but said he did not have authority over her job.

“My wife has done nothing but love me completely and without reservation and the blame for allowing myself to be in this situation rests entirely on my shoulders,” Fletcher said. “I will spend my life working to repair the damage done to my family.”

He vowed to “aggressively fight this issue in court and the full record will show the truth.”

Fletcher announced Sunday that he is quitting his campaign for state Senate to focus on his fight with PTSD.