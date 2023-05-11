By

Glad to see the Georgia University football team has some standards. Really, who wants to shake hands with a President who sold himself for one million bucks to a Romanian oligarch—and tens of millions to the Communist Chinese Party—and threaten the Ukraine to stop its prosecution of criminals—which would have included his son.

“An athletic department spokesman told Dawg Nation, “The University of Georgia first received on May 3 an invitation for the Bulldog football team to visit the White House on June 12. ​​Unfortunately, the date suggested is not feasible given the student-athlete calendar and time of year. However, we are appreciative of the invitation and look forward to other opportunities for Georgia teams moving forward.”









The Bulldogs didn’t attend last year either after winning its first of back-to-back titles. In January, Georgia defeated TCU, 65-7, to win its second straight championship.





If Georgia wanted to attend, they could have negotiated a different date. But, two years in a row, Georgia has made a statement that the Progressive rich haters would not make—Biden and his family are running a Crime Syndicate.

National Champion Georgia Bulldogs football team REJECTS Joe Biden’s invitation to White House

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ronen Tivony/SOPA Images/Shutterstock (10574651h) Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a campaign rally in Los Angeles. Joe Biden Presidential Election Campaign, Los Angeles, USA – 03 Mar 2020

“Unfortunately, the date suggested is not feasible given the student-athlete calendar and time of year.”

The Post Millennial, 5/10/23 https://thepostmillennial.com/national-champion-georgia-bulldogs-football-team-rejects-joe-bidens-invitation-to-white-house

The Georgia Bulldogs once again will not be coming to the White House to celebrate a national championship. The team announced Tuesday that they are declining President Joe Biden’s invitation to attend “College Athlete Day” scheduled for June 12.



There had previously been complaints that the team had not been invited sooner. A bipartisan group of Georgia’s congressional delegation wrote to the White House in January, “It is our hope that this repeat championship team can join the many teams prior that have been honored by the President.”





A Biden administration official in January said the White House “looks forward to welcoming” Georgia, but the invitation did not arrive until last week.



The White House is fresh off another sports controversy during which first lady Jill Biden suggested inviting Iowa’s women’s basketball team which had finished behind LSU in the national championship last month.



The first lady said after watching the game, “I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come. But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.”





LSU star Angel Reese slammed the first lady’s plan saying, “If we were to lose, we would not be getting invited to the White House. Remember she made a comment about how both teams should be invited because of sportsmanship. I’m like, ‘Are you saying that because of what I did?’



“Stuff like that bothers me because you are a woman at the end of the day, white, black, Mexican, it doesn’t matter. You’re supposed to be standing behind us before anything.”