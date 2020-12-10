By

America is moving into an economic Depression. California is already in a depression. Millions of lost jobs, closed businesses, shortages in the grocery stores, churches are closed, difficult to get a haircut or manicure—things that make you feel better. It took a protest of parents to get Newsom to agree to re-open playgrounds for kids. Watch the economic disaster hit us on January 1, 2021 when thousands of stores are closed permanently.

National Restaurant Association says one in six restaurants has closed permanently during pandemic

John Sexton, HotAir, 12/7/20

The National Restaurant Association estimates that 110,000 U.S. restaurants have permanently closed their doors during the pandemic. That works out to about 17% of all restaurants in the country or about 1 out of every six. And it’s possible things will get worse as new stay-at-home orders and mandatory shutdowns, like the one in California, take effect:

Thirty-seven percent of operators said it is unlikely their restaurant will still be in business six months from now, according to a survey released Monday by the National Restaurant Association…

“What these findings make clear is that more than 500,000 restaurants of every business type—franchise, chain, and independent—are in an economic free fall,” said Sean Kennedy, executive vice president for public affairs at the association, in the letter.

The Association sent a letter to leaders of both the House and Senate asking for more help. The letter notes that, on average, the restaurants that are closing this year have been around for 16 years. These aren’t new restaurants with bad timing, many are successful local institutions: