Why is attendance down at major league baseball games? Why are the TV ratings down at major league baseball games? Simple, like Basketball and football, this sport has stopped being entertaining and has become a indoctrination session for the few who continue to watch it.

This guy is not a scientist. He does not claim a degree in science or the climate. Yet, he used the occasion of a home run to make a ridiculous statement, as if it were fact. Now you know why I do not watch professional sports—they have become an opportunity to lie to the people and promote radical junk science. The fact that the L.A. Dodgers are doing so well this year? Climate Change!! Notice how silly that sounds—but Al Gore sycophants would believe it.

Grow up—return baseball to being a sport.

Nationals Announcer Blames Home Run Spike on Global Warming

UPDATE: F.P. Santangelo says he has ‘sarcastic sense of humor,’ was joking about global warming

Washington Nationals announcer F.P. Santangelo suggested during Tuesday night’s loss to the Chicago White Sox that “global warming” is contributing to the historic pace of home runs so far this season.

“I think the bats, plus the balls, plus launch angles, plus pitchers throwing hard, plus global warming is why there’s so many home runs,” Santangelo said in the fifth inning, just after White Sox rookie Eloy Jimenez hit a monster home run to centerfield.

Santangelo’s puzzling remark came in response to a comment from play-by-play announcer Bob Carpenter, who said Major League Baseball was “giving fans what they want,” likely a reference to the wide-held belief that baseballs are “juiced” this season. The record for most home runs ever in a single month was crushed in May, and players are currently on pace to shatter the record for most home runs in a season.

Reached for comment, Santangelo said he has a “sarcastic sense of humor” and was joking.

“Anyone that knows me knows my sarcastic sense of humor,” Santangelo said. “And that’s exactly what that was.”

“You must not have been listening or don’t know my humor,” he said. “Sorry you misunderstood.”

More likely explanations for the spike in home runs include that the ball is indeed juiced or that players have changed their approach and now swing for the fences constantly. Santangelo also believes bat makers have now “mastered” the craft and are making a stronger bat.

Santangelo, a former major leaguer with a total of 21 home runs in his seven-year career, makes it his mission to avoid criticizing the Nationals or the league during broadcasts, earning him criticism from area sports commentators. He is consistently ranked one of the worst announcers in sports by Awful Announcing, which takes issue with his endless effort to brand home runs as “taters.”