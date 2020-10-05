By

Could the total collapse of viewers of the NBA due to its support of China against America? Or could it be the open racism of the league—hating white people—i.e. when the Brooklyn team hired Steve Nash ,a Hall of Famer as coach—complaints were made that the team hired a white coach? Or could it be that stars like LeBron James openly hate the police, our free speech and think America is a racist nation—while he makes over $100 million a year in salary and for endorsements?

I will not watch racism in action—so I do not watch, or care about the bigots of the NBA, the NFL or MLB. Let China finance the NBA—it looks like Americans won’t.

NBA Finals Game 2 Ratings Crash by 68%, Least Watched Finals Game in History

Guard Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors has led the team to the top of the NBA for the past two seasons.

Warner Todd Huston , Breitbart, 10/4/20

Both Game 1 and Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the L.A. Lakers and the Miami Heat have suffered the worst ratings crash in the league’s entire TV broadcast history.

Despite the matchup including two of the league’s biggest stars (LeBron James and Anthony Davis), Game 1 of the Finals on Wednesday was a huge ratings disappointment for the NBA.

Game 1 averaged only a 4.1 rating and 7.41 million viewers on ABC, “comfortably the lowest rated and least-watched NBA Finals game on record (dates back to 1988),” Sports Media Watch reported.

But if the league thought things might improve for Game 2, it had a bitter pill to swallow because the second in the series did even worse than the first.

Game 2 cratered with just 4.5 million viewers and a dismal 1. 9 in the ratings. This embarrassing showing was down 68 percent over Game 2 in 2019.

The 2020 Game 2 event now rates as the lowest ratings ever for an NBA Finals game. Until Friday, Wednesday’s Game 1 was the lowest-rated in league history. So, it seems the Finals keep going down.

This horrific collapse should not be surprising after polls have found that many fans now believe that basketball is far too political.

A Sept. 2 Harris poll found that 39 percent of respondent who identified as sports fans felt that the league was too political. And another 19 percent said that they had turned off pro basketball because of the NBA’s deep links to China.

The 2020 post-COVID season launched with the heavy-handed presence of the anti-American Black Lives Matter agenda.

For his part, OutKick’s Jason Whitlock thanks LeBron James for personally destroying the NBA’s popularity.