NBA Proves It Hates the Constitution/Second Amendment

The NBA, which has been outspoken in its support of the Communist Chinese slave State, opposes its players to be supportive of the U.S. Constitution. This player has nothing to apologize for. No one is accusing him of illegally having a gun—they are melting down because he made public the fact he has a gun. This is the same, stupid, NBA that denounced three other players for saying that only women can have babies. How ignorant and hateful is the NBA—while they are working with the CCP against America.

Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant apologizes after video appears to show him holding a gun

By Matt Foster, CNN, 3/6/23

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant apologized via his representation Saturday after posting a video of himself earlier in the day, appearing to hold a gun.

“I take full responsibility for my actions last night,” the statement read. “I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down. I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”

The NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies had already announced earlier Saturday Ja Morant would “be away from the team for at least the next two games,” after the Instagram Live post.

The star point guard’s Instagram and Twitter accounts have now been deactivated.

The league is investigating the star point guard and the video, according to NBA insiders.

“We are aware of a social media post involving Ja Morant and are investigating,” Mike Bass, NBA spokesman told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania of The Athletic.

In the clip, posted early Saturday morning and shared widely on social media, the 23-year-old briefly flashes what appears to be a gun while reportedly listening to music at a nightclub, according to Wojnarowski.

CNN has reached out to Morant’s representation for further comment.

The rest of the team will travel to Los Angeles to face the Clippers on Sunday and the Lakers on Tuesday, both at the Crypto.com Arena.