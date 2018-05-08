NBC San Fran: Trump Is ‘Far More Liked Than Nancy Pelosi’

By

Honesty in the media is rare these days. Telling the truth about Trump is even rarer. Now, add that the media in San Fran tells the truth about San Fran Nan and Trump—is a miracle. “”This may not be good news for Democrats. Republicans use Pelosi as a cudgel in their ads to convince people not to vote for Democrats, and they’re not wrong [to do so],” McGrew said. “We might like Nancy Pelosi in the Bay Area, but America doesn’t.” He then cited a NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll to list organizations and people who are more popular than Pelosi. “Things that are more popular than Nancy Pelosi … include the NRA, current Speaker Paul Ryan [R., Wis.], even Donald Trump. Among all Americans, Donald Trump is far more liked than Nancy Pelosi,” McGrew said. Truth on San Fran TV? Hell has frozen over!

NBC San Francisco: Trump Is ‘Far More Liked Than Nancy Pelosi’

BY: Cameron Cawthorne, Washington Free Beacon, 5/2/18

Scott McGrew, an anchor and reporter for NBC’s San Francisco affiliate, on Wednesday said President Donald Trump is “far more liked” by Americans than House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.).

McGrew reported on Pelosi’s announcement Tuesday about her plans to run for House Speaker if the Democrats regain the majority in the House of Representatives after the midterm elections this fall.

“This may not be good news for Democrats. Republicans use Pelosi as a cudgel in their ads to convince people not to vote for Democrats, and they’re not wrong [to do so],” McGrew said. “We might like Nancy Pelosi in the Bay Area, but America doesn’t.”

He then cited a NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll to list organizations and people who are more popular than Pelosi.

“Things that are more popular than Nancy Pelosi … include the NRA, current Speaker Paul Ryan [R., Wis.], even Donald Trump. Among all Americans, Donald Trump is far more liked than Nancy Pelosi,” McGrew said.

Pelosi has received backlash in recent months from Republicans for her criticism of the Republican tax reform law that was signed by Trump in December. She has referred to the bonuses and wage increases attributed to the law as “crumbs.” She has also received criticism from her own party, with several Democrats having questioned her leadership ability going into the 2020 presidential election.