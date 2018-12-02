By

Should we know how many citizens we have in this nation? To the Democrats, that is a racist suggestion. To them, if you are hear, legally or illegally on a resident card or a citizen, it makes no difference. Yet, the Constitution says that the number of members of Congress are based on the citizens of the nation. In other words, once again, the law and Constitution mean nothing to Democrats—just power and corruption. “Last month, President Trump’s Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced that a question asking if respondents are American citizens would be put back on the Census forms, just in time for the 2020 Census. Since 1950, the citizenship question has not been asked on the full Census, leaving the nation without an exact estimate of how many citizens are in the country and how many noncitizens and illegal aliens are in the country. Note that the 1950 Census was under the direction of a Democrat President, Harry Truman. Since then the apportionment of the Congress has been unconstitutional—but in this world of bullying and hate, this is a minor infraction.

Nearly 2-in-3 Americans Say They Support 2020 Census Asking if Residents are U.S. Citizens

Breitbart, 4/3/18

Nearly two-in-three American adults say they support the 2020 Census asking U.S. residents if they are citizens of the country, a new poll reveals.

Last month, President Trump’s Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced that a question asking if respondents are American citizens would be put back on the Census forms, just in time for the 2020 Census.

Since 1950, the citizenship question has not been asked on the full Census, leaving the nation without an exact estimate of how many citizens are in the country and how many noncitizens and illegal aliens are in the country.

In a new Rasmussen Reports poll, nearly two-in-three Americans, or about 66 percent, said the U.S. Census should ask respondents whether they are citizens of the country. Only about a quarter of Americans said they opposed the citizenship question on the Census.

After the Commerce Department announced the reinstatement of the citizenship question on the Census, the open borders lobby and left-wing advocacy groups immediately denounced the decision.

Former Attorney General Eric Holder’s group, the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, said they would “litigate to stop” the citizenship question from being added to the 2020 Census, as Breitbart News reported.

Meanwhile, a Breitbart News analysis revealed that by apportioning congressional districts based on citizens, rather than total residents, political power would likely be shifted from the coasts of the country, which harbor large illegal alien populations, to middle America.