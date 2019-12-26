By

Great news for the real estate agents of California. And the reporters, shoe salespeople, insurance brokers and the scam artists selling “training” programs against sexual harassment. Actually, I am also in the business of training workers and employers against sexual harassment. If you hire me for $5,000—that includes ALL your employees, I will send every one of them an email, of just a few words: NO MEANS NO In todays world if you told a sales clerk their hair looks nice—it is sexual harassment. If you do not tell a sales clerk their hair looks nice—it is sexual harassment. In fact, in todays world sexual harassment is in the eye of the publicity seeker, the mentally ill, the shy and yes, some who are actually harassed (you should never have been alone with Harvey Weinstein). Sexual harassment is a problem—not to be solved by expensive and time consuming training—it is solved by a slap to the face, exposure and embarrassing those that abuse women—and abuse men. Training programs makes politicians feel good that they are doing something—the trainers feel great being able to buy that vacation home in Wyoming. This is just another effort to steal from businesses and give to the special interests—we the public are losers. Again, sexual harassment is a problem—not to be solved in a classroom for several hours. Good manner and morality is not taught like that.

Nearly All Employees In California Must Receive Sexual Harassment Prevention Training Under New Law

Scott Rodd, Capitol Public Radio, 12/24/19

Starting in 2020 California will require that nearly all employees in the state receive sexual harassment prevention training.

Senate Bill 1343, authored by Sen. Holly Mitchell (D-Los Angeles), grew out of the Me Too and We Said Enough movements, which sparked a flurry of legislation to address sexual misconduct — especially in the workplace.

Employers must now provide one hour of training every two years. Before the new law, training was only mandated for supervisors.

Sandra Crowell, owner of London nightclub in downtown Sacramento, believes the law will help curb bad behavior in the workplace.

“It’s about being safe and wanting to come to work instead of being scared to come in,” Crowell said.

The restaurant industry has struggled with sexual harassment. One report from the Restaurant Opportunities Center United found nearly 80 percent of female and 70 percent of male restaurant employees experienced some form of sexual harassment from co-workers.

Cowell says she maintains an open-door policy for her employees to discuss any issues with colleagues and unwanted attention from guests.

“There’s so much going on, and there’s a lot of alcohol being served,” she said. “So it’s important that not only the staff understand to treat each other with respect but also to recognize it on the outside with patrons.”

Sebastian Saba is a bartender at London who’s worked in the industry for nine years.

“Sometimes you see things and you question if the staff member realizes that that shouldn’t be condoned,” he said. “We work off of tips, and some guests think they can get away with a little more than they should.”

He says the industry’s problem hasn’t gotten much better over time but believes training, and open-door policies from management, can help.

Some larger employers may struggle with the new requirements, including California’s own government. A CapRadio investigation found dozens of agencies failed to train nearly 1,800 supervisors in recent years.

The prospect of training all state employees — which far outnumber supervisors — may be a significant challenge.

“My concern is the logistics of the herculean effort to get 220,000 people trained,” said Eraina Ortega, head of California’s Department of Human Resources, in an interview with CapRadio last year. “Even a department with the highest level of commitment to getting it done will have challenges.”

Another new law will also extend the time limit from 1 year to 3 years for employees to file sexual harassment claims against employers.