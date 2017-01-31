Need a good job? Go North, young person

California needs to work harder at killing jobs. We have the highest taxes, the highest cost of living, housing, water and energy costs. The former Golden State has the worst roads in the nations, failed government schools and elitists pushing the middle class out of the state.
“Gallup’s U.S. underemployment rate is the percentage of adults in the workforce who are not employed but are looking and available for employment or who are working part time but desire full-time work. While GGJ reflects the proportion of adults working full time for an employer relative to the entire population, Gallup reports the underemployment rate as a proportion of adults in the workforce — all those working or seeking work.
New Mexico had the highest underemployment rate, at 17.5 percent, up from 15.5 percent measured in 2015. California, at 16.2 percent, was nearly tied for second place with Mississippi’s 16.8 percent underemployment”
Only New Mexico has more underemployed than California. Those “kids” at Starbucks, the movies and restaurants are facing the results of the Obama/Brown economy and Democrat policies. Even Brown understands we are in a recession in California. Sad
