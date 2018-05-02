Nestlé To Draw Power From 100% Renewable Resources At Sacramento Water-Bottling Plant

By

Nestle has decided to make a political decision in the use of energy to create its water products in the Sacramento area. It preferred to be loved by the special interests and the media, rather than by the consumers and the stockholders. This form decided to raise the cost of production for its water products, in order to make itself look good to the Al Gore scam artists. “A water-bottling plant in Sacramento is going green. As of mid-May, Nestlé Water North America will begin drawing all of its power from renewable sources at its Sacramento location. Damien Waples, the Sacramento Municipal Utilities Distirct manager on the Nestlé account, says the project is like removing “1,300 passenger vehicles off the road per year. It’s the equivalent in greenhouse gas emissions from that.” Over twenty years they HOPE to save $1.4 million—that $70,000 a year—of course the cost of alternative energy is going to skyrocket—so there are no savings, except on a press release paper—again, a scam on the stockholders of Nestle. You would think a corporation would be smarter than government—Nestle could be a government energy, economic illiterate.

Ezra David Romero, Capitol Public Radio, 4/30/18

A water-bottling plant in Sacramento is going green. As of mid-May, Nestlé Water North America will begin drawing all of its power from renewable sources at its Sacramento location.

Damien Waples, the Sacramento Municipal Utilities Distirct manager on the Nestlé account, says the project is like removing “1,300 passenger vehicles off the road per year. It’s the equivalent in greenhouse gas emissions from that.”

The partnership is part of a pilot program with SMUD, using a mixture of solar, wind, biomass and hydroelectric power.

“It’s become so economically efficient to do it as well. I love when things make business sense at the same time as making environmental and social sense,” said Nelson Switzer, with Nestlé.

He added the project should save the company $1.4 million in energy costs over the next two decades.

The Large Commercial SolarShares program is closed, but SMUD is re-evaluating rebooting it later this year.

Nestlé’s received flack over bottling Sacramento water during the drought and then selling it back to consumers for a profit. The company buys the resource for about a dollar per 100 cubic feet of water, which SMUD says is standard businesses.