NetFlix Promotes HATE White People TV Series

Netflix Announces New Series ‘Dear White People’ and Shows Their True Colors

Brian Lenney, Townhall, 2/11/17

Netflix announced the release of a new series titled “Dear White People,” that’s scheduled to launch on April 28, 2017. As you could imagine, the internet is on fire.

Here’s the trailer:

So, what’s going on here? Let’s address this point by point.

“America needs a new voice of reason. Class begins…”

Netflix is telling us that all white people are out of touch with reality and need to be schooled. All of them. There aren’t any qualifiers here. Every “white person” from Bernie Sanders and Ann Coulter to Donald Trump and Diane Feinstein is out of touch when it comes to black people.

And of course, let’s not forget one of the show’s creators who tweeted this (caution – foul language):

Really? How is THAT okay?

Could you imagine someone saying that about African Americans, Mexicans, Arabs, or [fill in any other race here]? Heads would roll left and right, and the Left would (literally) be setting cities on fire.

So yeah, it’s safe to say that Netflix may have a problem with people of certain skin pigmentations – the very thing the Left has been up in arms over forever. Progressives give Netflix a pass here; because to the Left, it’s laudable to hate people with certain skin colors.

On a side note, I wonder where Shaun King (a prominent Black Lives Matter activist) fits in here. He’s a white guy who has convinced himself that he’s black. Does he need to be schooled here, too; or does he get a pass, because he also hates whites? How does Netflix deal with guys like him?

Tough one.

“Dear white people. Here’s a list of acceptable Halloween costumes: pirate, slutty nurse, any of our first 43 presidents. Top of the list of unacceptable costumes: me.”

First of all, who DOES this? What white people today dress up in “blackface?” It’s not common place (cue the comments here where liberals show the few people who have actually done it). What’s more, is that it’s generally considered unacceptable in polite society.

Secondly, why does the character in the trailer think she has the moral authority to tell a group of people what they can and cannot dress up as? Isn’t the Left pro-choice? Pro-freedom of expression? Have they given up on the whole tolerance thing?

Seems like it.

Being that Barack Obama (our 44th President) is half white, why can’t white people dress up like him (or can they only half dress up like him)? The patronizing unapologetic racism coming from Netflix here is the stuff fantasy is made of. Why is it inherently racist to want to dress up as an American president?

The Left loves this. These people are the ones who’ve been attending rallies over the past year calling people Nazi’s and shrieking, “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA!” Shouldn’t they at least play by their own rules?

Then (in the trailer) you see black people waltzing into a “white party” to physically attack them and destroy their property. Super helpful. Instead of judging people by the content of their character, liberals have mainstreamed judging people by the color of their skin.

Is THIS show how we’ll bring unity and reconcile people?

Dear Netflix

Here’s the thing – as a private company, Netflix has the right to do just about whatever they’d like. They have every right to race-bait, divide, and promote violent bigotry all in the name of entertainment, and logical thinking people of every race, tribe, tongue, and nation have the right to call them out on it.

All I’m calling for is consistency. At least play by your own rules. At least pretend to try. Because currently, this show is drenched in duplicity. It’s like saying “here’s a game with no rules,” and then immediately saying right afterward: “Rule #1 is…” If you’re against racism and bigotry (as you should be) then look in the mirror and hold yourself to the same standard.

We don’t need a safe space or a trigger warning either. That’s not what this is about. I won’t be canceling my Netflix account (well…probably not). We’ve come to expect this from the Left. They’ve become everything they claim to hate. They’ve normalized racism and intolerance and made violent dissent and prejudice part of their platform. Dialogue was thrown out the window years ago and replaced by Nazi accusations and safety pins.

The Left lost all over the globe in 2016, and will continue to lose because they have nothing to offer but destruction, decay, and Beyonce.

Socrates, Plato, Aristotle, Augustine, Kant, Nietzsche, Rousseau – they all brought ideas. Wrong or right, they showed up to the party with something everyone could at least chew on. But the Regressive Left? They’re like uninvited dinner guests who show up to the meal with a bag of frozen broccoli and have the audacity to wonder why nobody wants them at the table.

Ad hominems, intolerance, racism, and bigotry don’t win hearts and minds. So, keep calling names and causing division. It’s only causing more people in the middle to move to the right.

And, while you’re doing that…we’ll keep winning.

Brian Lenney is a paleoconservative writer and startup marketing consultant who has a B.A. in Political Science, an M.A. in Philosophy of Religion, and a penchant for debunking humanity. Find him on Twitter at https://twitter.com/brian_lenney