NEW $85 Billion California Train Scam Exposed

By

We have the $200 billion choo choo to nowhere, created on lies and fraud. The Guv wants to spend $67 billion on the Delta Tunnel, a project to move water from the north to south, without adding a drop of new water. Now the Sacramento Bee has exposed the newest scam—one that will cost $85 billion (though we know it will be much higher) to create a “faster train” from Sacramento to Oakland—for the RICH. “Statewide, officials plan to integrate more of the locomotives into their fleet of Amtrak-operated trains over time, part of a push to dramatically increase ridership through 2040. A draft 2018 State Rail Plan published this month set a goal of upping passenger rail travel from 0.34 percent of all trips in the state to nearly 7 percent in the next two decades. That involves investing as much as $85 billion in upgrades in that time period……. A price check by The Bee last week found basic Capitol Corridor round-trip train fares – with no monthly pass or other discounts – of $50 to $54 for the Sacramento-Oakland ride. That is typically more expensive than the cost of gas and vehicle wear and tear on a car drive that distance.” Seriously, like the lies about the choo choo where the High Speed Rail folks doubled the actual ridertship projections does anybody think ridership will go up from one third of one percent to seven percent—when the current cost is $50—which is BEFORE the $85 billion is spent and has to be repaid. Again, this is another scam to pay off unions and capitalists. This can not be financed through the farebox—how much in tax subsidies will it be needed to transport the rich?

California just got 125-mph trains. Here’s why they still can’t outrace your car

By Tony Bizjak, Sacramento Bee, 10/29/17

TO SEE COMPLETE STORY CLICK HERE.

The cleanest and fastest diesel locomotives in the country began rolling on rails in Sacramento and through California last week, but unfortunately for railroaders, the new machines aren’t allowed to travel anywhere near their 125-mph top speed.

The Capitol Corridor and San Joaquin passenger rail services each put one of the new “Charger” diesel-electric locomotives into full service last week, calling it a major step toward making California train travel cleaner, quieter and faster.

Statewide, officials plan to integrate more of the locomotives into their fleet of Amtrak-operated trains over time, part of a push to dramatically increase ridership through 2040. A draft 2018 State Rail Plan published this month set a goal of upping passenger rail travel from 0.34 percent of all trips in the state to nearly 7 percent in the next two decades. That involves investing as much as $85 billion in upgrades in that time period.

Currently, Capitol Corridor trains take 1 hour and 50 minutes from Sacramento to Jack London Square in Oakland. In contrast, freeway drive time varies, from 1 hour and 20 minutes in light traffic to more than two hours in heavy traffic, and even worse during peak hours or if there is a crash.

A price check by The Bee last week found basic Capitol Corridor round-trip train fares – with no monthly pass or other discounts – of $50 to $54 for the Sacramento-Oakland ride. That is typically more expensive than the cost of gas and vehicle wear and tear on a car drive that distance.

To run trains at higher speeds, officials said they would need freight railroad companies’ approval and partnership to invest billions of dollars into upgrading rail lines and eliminating thousands of “at-grade” street or highway crossings. Currently, the San Joaquin passenger trains cross streets on average of once every mile, officials there said.