New American Civil War: The Battle of Berkeley Started Thursday

Milo to bring ’16-man Navy SEAL security detail’ to Berkeley

Nikita Vladimirov, Campus Reform, 9/13/17

Milo Yiannopoulos says “nothing will deter” a planned “Free Speech Week” at the University of California, Berkeley next week, even vowing to bring a 16-man Navy SEAL team to provide security.

 A university spokesperson hinted Tuesday night that the event might have to be cancelled because the organizers have not “completed the critical steps,” but Yiannopoulos insists that is “fake news” intended to undermine the event.

Conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos pledged that “nothing will deter” the organizers from hosting the “Free Speech Week” at the University of California, Berkeley later this month.

In a statement posted to Facebook Wednesday, Yiannopoulos criticized UC Berkeley Assistant Vice Chancellor Dan Mogulof for “spreading rumors that Free Speech Week might be canceled.”

“I am sparing no expense, including a 16-man Navy SEAL security detail for me and our speakers.”

“Ignore him, it’s fake news,” Yiannopoulos wrote. “Ironically, Berkeley is fighting Free Speech Week the same way they fought against Mario Savio’s Free Speech Movement in the 60’s—by spreading fear, uncertainty, and doubt.”

Mogulof told Politico Tuesday that the student group Berkeley Patriot “still has not completed the critical steps” required for arranging the “Free Speech Week” on campus, putting the entire event in jeopardy.

“Mogulof has a long history of hostility, leaks, and lies when it comes to conservative speakers,” Yiannopoulos alleged. “His efforts will not be successful, and Berkeley Free Speech Week will [be] a fabulous, and peaceful, celebration of free speech including more than 20 speakers from diverse viewpoints.”

In a statement to Campus Reform, Yiannopoulos further blasted the reports of possible cancellation, calling Mogulof’s comments “balderdash and piffle.”

Following his August pledge to spend “hundreds of thousands of dollars” on security at the event, Yiannopoulos also revealed that he is bringing a Navy SEAL team to assist with protecting the speakers.

“Our efforts are moving ahead at full speed to put together the best free speech event Berkeley has ever seen,” he said. “I am sparing no expense, including a 16-man Navy SEAL security detail for me and our speakers.”

“UC Berkeley has claimed that this will be a year of free speech, but they’ve quickly gone back to their old tricks,” Yiannopoulos observed. “They seem committed to the course of excluding speakers who don’t share their progressive authoritarian mindset from campus. It won’t fly, there is too much at stake for America, and too many eyes on both the university administration and the city of Berkeley.”

Yiannopoulos concluded his statement by pledging that the upcoming event “will go on no matter what Berkeley says,” adding, “Nothing will deter us. We will not yield.”

A representative for the Berkeley Patriot likewise told Politico that the group still intends to go through with the event, saying, “we are working diligently to answer any requests that the university might have…we will work to get all of this clarified in a good faith and collaborative manner.”