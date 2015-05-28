New Benefit of California Welfare State: Half Priced Prius for Poor

By

If you are on Food Stamps or Medicaid, you qualify for free cell phones—that is 15 million Californians. Free health care for 12 million of our citizens. In LAUSD, 90% of the students get free or reduced price meals—some as many as three meals a day—snacks not included-yet. You can get housing vouchers and more. California is the poster child for the welfare State. Now add high priced Prius vehicles to the benefits of the welfare State. This is NOT a joke. “The pilot is limited to the San Joaquin Valley and the Greater Los Angeles area. It will provide money for about 600 cars with revenue from cap-and-trade auctions. Mendoza still had to pay about $13,000 for his 2013 Prius. Nichols acknowledges no one will get a car for free. But she says it’s still a good deal. Cap and trade is the California version of socialism, the redistribution of wealth based on the canard of climate change. Another Al Gore scam.

Katie Orr, Capital Radio, 5/27/15

When Jose Mendoza took his 1984 pickup truck to a smog check event in Stockton last February, he heard about a new pilot program. If he scrapped his truck, he could get state money to help him buy a new hybrid.

“She told me you can get this car, we’ll take that car. I said, here’s the keys!”

Mendoza became the first client for the $5 million pilot program. He and his family took part in the press conference announcing it. And they looked on as his old truck was crushed.

Mary Nichols is Chair of the California Air Resources Board. She says getting a few dirty cars off the road will have a big affect on air quality.

“About 80 percent of the pollution that is experienced in our state today comes from about 25 percent of the vehicles on the road,” she says. “So by going after the most polluting oldest vehicles, we’re doing something benefits the entire community.”

The pilot is limited to the San Joaquin Valley and the Greater Los Angeles area. It will provide money for about 600 cars with revenue from cap-and-trade auctions.

Mendoza still had to pay about $13,000 for his 2013 Prius. Nichols acknowledges no one will get a car for free. But she says it’s still a good deal.

“This is actually going to end up saving them money once they get past the first cost of the vehicle,” she says, “because they will be saving on gasoline every week.”

It’s estimated Mendoza will save about $160 a month.