By

As adults we need to stop listening to the whining, the lies and the hatred of elected officials and bureaucrats who are using the scamdemic as the reason to end freedom, to isolate us, destroy education and kill the economy. The FDA has gone to court to stop the exposure of the data behind the vaccines for the virus for 75 years. Why? It is obvious. The material would show the lies and danger of the jab. Otherwise they would be proud to show their “good work”. “The vaccines are making this worse, not better. This is why we are not getting ourselves out of the hole. Mandating vaccines are making this This is hardly the first study to reach those conclusions. These studies, all done independently, found the same thing—the more you vaccinate, the worse things get.

As an adult you know we have been scammed. Think about all the public figures that are fully vaccinated and even have the booster—who get the virus? In England 87% of those who now get the virus are vaccinated. In the U.S. the number is 66.23% This is a failure. Stop listening to the words—look at the facts.

New big data study of 145 countries show COVID vaccines makes things worse (cases and deaths)

I missed this study. So did the mainstream media for some reason. But this study is yet another independent analysis that is difficult to refute: we have been misled by the CDC, FDA, and NIH.

Steve Kirsch, 1/8/22 https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/new-big-data-study-of-145-countries

The next time you see you county health officer, President Biden, or Boris Johnson why not ask them if they can find a mistake in this study by Kyle A. Beattie entitled Worldwide Bayesian Causal Impact Analysis of Vaccine Administration on Deaths and Cases Associated with COVID-19: A BigData Analysis of 145 Countries (the PDF version is here).

The study found that the COVID vaccines cause more COVID cases per million (+38% in US) and more deaths per million associated with COVID (+31% in US).

The abstract says:

The statistically significant and overwhelmingly positive causal impact after vaccine deployment on the dependent variables total deaths and total cases per million should be highly worrisome for policy makers. They indicate a marked increase in both COVID-19 related cases and death due directly to a vaccine deployment that was originally sold to the public as the “key to gain back our freedoms.” The effect of vaccines on total cases per million and its low positive association with total vaccinations per hundred signifies a limited impact of vaccines on lowering COVID-19 associated cases.

These results should encourage local policy makers to make policy decisions based on data, not narrative, and based on local conditions, not global or national mandates. These results should also encourage policy makers to begin looking for other avenues out of the pandemic aside from mass vaccination campaigns.

In other words, we were lied to

The vaccines are making this worse, not better. This is why we are not getting ourselves out of the hole. Mandating vaccines are making this

This is hardly the first study to reach those conclusions. These studies, all done independently, found the same thing—the more you vaccinate, the worse things get.

The response to this new study by the health authorities is predictable

I think I’ve figured out the pattern and can now confidently predict how health authorities worldwide will react to this stunning result: they will ignore it. Instead, they will mandate vaccines for everyone of every age ASAP. Am I right?