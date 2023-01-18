By

LAUSD really knows how to set up a disaster. Now they are spending millions in money meant for education on electric vehicles, buses and recharging stations. Of course, when the monopoly of electricity without fossil fuel happens the price for energy will skyrocket. In ten years when there is not enough energy to turn on the street lights, these buses will be useless. And, the kids will be dumber since money meant for books and technology will go to EV’s and charging station. ““Los Angeles Unified is doing its part to reduce its carbon emissions and help combat the existential crisis of climate change,” said Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho. “The new charging stations will help the district support its current electric buses and allow us to scale the number of buses to serve current and future students. Our electric bus fleet will streamline and enhance student safety and transportation, while also incorporating an ecologically sustainable practice into the District’s operations.” All of this based on the hoax of global warming, as big as the phony numbers of COVID deaths and hospitalizations. They want us poorer and stupid.

New charging stations will help modernize LA Unified’s bus fleet

DIANA LAMBERT, EdSource, 1/17/23

Los Angeles Unified is adding 24 electric charging stations as part of a plan to modernize bus transportation in the district.

Six of the charging stations will be added to the Sun Valley bus yard and 18 to the Gardena yard, according to a press release from the school district.

“Los Angeles Unified is doing its part to reduce its carbon emissions and help combat the existential crisis of climate change,” said Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho. “The new charging stations will help the district support its current electric buses and allow us to scale the number of buses to serve current and future students. Our electric bus fleet will streamline and enhance student safety and transportation, while also incorporating an ecologically sustainable practice into the District’s operations.”

The program aligns with the 2022-26 Strategic Plan to modernize infrastructure in the district, according to the release.