Should highways be the responsibility of State government—with CalTrans having over 3500 unneeded employees—per State Senator John Moorlach—and other mismanagement situations, or should County and local government control the repair and maintenance of the highways in their area? “Secretary of State Alex Padilla announced Friday that DeMaio’s new initiative had been cleared for signature gathering. The new initiative would shift about $10 billion in state revenues from state and local non-transportation programs to local transportation funds and also cancel the bullet train project. The initiative is titled “Removes Responsibility And Funding For State Highway Construction And Maintenance From State. Transfers Such Responsibility And Funding To Individual Local Governments. Ends State High-Speed Rail Project. Constitutional Amendment.” The passage of this measure would save tens of billions of dollars—and free up gas tax money to be used for roads, not boondoggles benefiting unions and crony capitalists. Interesting Idea. I would sign the measure, would you?

New DeMaio Initiative Would Transfer Highway Responsibility to Local Governments

Posted by Chris Jennewein , Times of San Diego, 11/30/18

Former San Diego City Councilman Carl DeMaio has followed his failed gas tax repeal initiative with one that would shift responsibility for highways from the state to local governments.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla announced Friday that DeMaio’s new initiative had been cleared for signature gathering.

The new initiative would shift about $10 billion in state revenues from state and local non-transportation programs to local transportation funds and also cancel the bullet train project.

The initiative is titled “Removes Responsibility And Funding For State Highway Construction And Maintenance From State. Transfers Such Responsibility And Funding To Individual Local Governments. Ends State High-Speed Rail Project. Constitutional Amendment.”

DeMaio called the title misleading, saying the intent of the initiative is to ensure that all revenue from the gas tax is used for highway work.

Backers of the initiative must collect signatures of 585,407 registered voters in order to qualify it for the ballot.