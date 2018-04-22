NEW DEMOCRAT TAX!!! Tax Vacant Lots and Property—“for Being Vacant”

You have to give Democrats credit—they are creative when it comes to taxation. It has always been said there is nothing they would not tax. This is an example of how true the adage is—Democrats would like to ADD a special tax if you have a vacant apartment or store or plot of land.

“To give landlords incentive to fill the vacant units, the councilmembers are proposing a special parcel tax be placed on the November ballot with the proceeds funding affordable housing. The item will also be heard at the 1:30 p.m. CED meeting.”

How soon before Los Angeles creates this tax? Why are folks leaving California? Why do folks think government hates them? This is just one example.