NEW DEMOCRAT TAX!!! Tax Vacant Lots and Property—“for Being Vacant”

You have to give Democrats credit—they are creative when it comes to taxation. It has always been said there is nothing they would not tax. This is an example of how true the adage is—Democrats would like to ADD a special tax if you have a vacant apartment or store or plot of land.
“To give landlords incentive to fill the vacant units, the councilmembers are proposing a special parcel tax be placed on the November ballot with the proceeds funding affordable housing. The item will also be heard at the 1:30 p.m. CED meeting.”
How soon before Los Angeles creates this tax? Why are folks leaving California? Why do folks think government hates them? This is just one example.
–BALLOT MEASURE TO TAX VACANT PROPERTIES
East Bay Citizen, 4/20/18
— Oakland Councilmembers Rebecca Kaplan and Dan Kalb say the city is “experiencing significant vacancy of property, including residential and commercial land and buildings left unused for long periods of time; and there are a number of properties in the City that are being kept vacant, undeveloped, and unoccupied by any legal use; and properties that are vacant or undeveloped deprive the community of the economic opportunity and housing that could be provided if those properties were put into use, reducing the supply of units available to house people and businesses, thus making it more difficult for people to find space to live or operate businesses within the city…” To give landlords incentive to fill the vacant units, the councilmembers are proposing a special parcel tax be placed on the November ballot with the proceeds funding affordable housing. The item will also be heard at the 1:30 p.m. CED meeting.
