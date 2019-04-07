By

The DMV gives you an appointment—months in advance and dozens of miles away. Then when you arrive you still must wait for up to two hours. Why have an appointment. The DMV also registers voters. Actually, they register people, citizens or not, while the Secretary of State refuses to audit to see how many “voters” are illegal aliens. Worse, the DMV also added, knowingly and illegally, tens of thousands to the voting rolls. Now we find the DMV is unable to do its basic job, giving permits to truckers. There answer to the six week extended wait? Oh, close your business down till we get around to doing our job. Corruption? Probably. It is certainly mismanagement and incompetence. If Sacramento taxes and regulations don’t kill off the transportation industry, the DMV will. “A Fresno trucking company recently called Assemblyman Patterson’s office for assistance when their renewed MCP never arrived. They were told via phone by the DMV that there is currently a six week backlog and their only option is to take their truck out of service until they receive their renewed MCP. Like trucking operations in California, they are owner/operators of a single truck and a six week delay would have put them out of business. The Motor Carrier Permit is a legal requirement for all commercial drivers who transport goods anywhere in California. “

New DMV Backlog Could Force Truckers off the Road

Assemblyman Jim Patterson, 4/5/19

FRESNO – Thousands of commercial truck drivers may be impacted by a major delay in the DMV’s Motor Carrier Permitting (MCP) process.

Drivers who have reached out to Assemblyman Patterson’s office for assistance in the last week sent in the proper documentation to renew their MCP but never received their renewed permit. State trucking associations have reached out to notify their truck drivers of the backlog.

A Fresno trucking company recently called Assemblyman Patterson’s office for assistance when their renewed MCP never arrived. They were told via phone by the DMV that there is currently a six week backlog and their only option is to take their truck out of service until they receive their renewed MCP. Like trucking operations in California, they are owner/operators of a single truck and a six week delay would have put them out of business.

The Motor Carrier Permit is a legal requirement for all commercial drivers who transport goods anywhere in California.

“There are hundreds of thousands of commercial trucks operating in our state and they all need this permit to operate legally,” Assemblyman Patterson said. “Those who don’t have it risk being penalized. The DMV needs to come clean about this problem immediately and tell all of us what their plan is to accommodate these commercial drivers.”

Any commercial driver who has not received their renewed MCP and believes they have been affected by the DMV backlog should contact their State Senator or Assemblymember as soon as possible for assistance. State Legislators can contact the DMV immediately to expedite the MCP renewal.

Calls from Assemblyman Patterson’s office to the DMV have not been returned.

Assemblyman Patterson (R-Fresno) represents the 23rd Assembly District in the California Legislature, which includes communities in Fresno and Tulare County.