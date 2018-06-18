New Fad: Standing at Your Desk prevents CANCER!! LOL

By

The Left loves fads. Everything we eat causes cancer. If you use a car, it causes cancer (except for the billionaires promoting this canard—they still drive cars—SUV’s, have private planes and more—hypocrites. Now the newest fad is “standing at work” This is not joke. Instead of wanting the best effort from employees Apples; Tim Cook wants his workers to stand during work—and of course they want workers to stand on buses and trains to get to work. “But Apple CEO Tim Cook recently disclosed one new detail about the work environment: Everyone gets a standing desk. “We have given all of our employees, 100%, standing desks. If you can stand for a while, then sit, and so on and so forth, it’s much better for your lifestyle,” Cook said in a recent interview with The Carlyle Group’s David Rubenstein published on Wednesday. He then encouraged the billionaire financier to stand with him — just like a prominent feature on the Apple Watch. Cook has previously cited doctors who say “sitting is the new cancer.” I bet I can find a doctor or silly special interest that claims standing causes cancer—then what will Cook do? Maybe a return to reality is what he needs? What do you think about this “movement” to end cancer?

All Apple employees now get standing desks — and Tim Cook has said he believes ‘sitting is the new cancer’

Kif Leswing, Business Insider, 6/15/18

Most of what happens inside Apple Park, the iPhone company’s stunning new headquarters, is top secret.

“We have given all of our employees, 100%, standing desks. If you can stand for a while, then sit, and so on and so forth, it’s much better for your lifestyle,” Cook said in a recent interview with The Carlyle Group’s David Rubenstein published on Wednesday.

He then encouraged the billionaire financier to stand with him — just like a prominent feature on the Apple Watch.

“We have a lot of people using the Apple Watch at Apple, and 10 minutes before the hour, suddenly they all get up and move. It took a little to get used to, but it’s great,” he said at a Goldman Sachs conference in 2015.

Apple Park

The ability to use a standing desk is only one of a slew of perks available to Apple employees at the company’s new headquarters, which was rumored to cost over $5 billion to construct.

Apple Park is built to blur the lines between the largely glass “spaceship,” or “ring,” building and the carefully landscaped campus outside.

That campus is full of fruit trees, and the on-campus “Caffe Macs” cafeterias actually use those fruits in its lunches and dinners. There’s also a massive gym and a shuttle service to take workers to satellite offices and the company’s old headquarters, which is a 10-minute drive away.

That’s not even mentioning the furniture inside Apple Park, which has been carefully hand-selected. Here are some of the pieces we know about: In addition to a standing desk, workers get desk chairs made by Vitra, which cost $1,200. Common areas and cafés are dotted with chairs designed by Naoto Fukasawa that cost $2,500. Many tables are 18-foot-long oak slabs, which are custom as well.

Apple didn’t respond to a question from Business Insider about the specific model of standing desk its employees use. Interior photos published in The Wall Street Journal show desks that can be raised and lowered.

A Wired feature about the campus included some details about the desks as well as a photo of their controls:

“The desk itself is height-­adjustable and went through multiple versions, mostly involving different configurations of the brackets that fix it to the wall: These contain the fiber for connectivity as well as electrical wires. (It would be a crime to see them dangling.) To bring the desk up or down, there are two buttons underneath. Users can tell them apart by feel: The convex one raises the table, the concave lowers it.”

One reason a company would invest so much in a new building is to help it recruit highly paid software developers and tech workers, who have other options for employment but could be persuaded to work in a beautiful architectural landmark.

Cook and Apple seem happy with Apple Park. In the interview with Rubenstein, Cook said the Apple cofounder Steve Jobs “had the vision that the workplace should facilitate people working together,” with “common areas that people could work together and run into each other without planning on doing it.”

“And that the level of ideas and creativity and innovation that would come out of that would be phenomenal,” Cook added. “And we’re seeing that.”