Use a Master Card and you can find yourself without a credit card. If you use their card and do not meet their carbon footprint goal, you can wind up needing cash to buy that computer or dinner. “To that end, MasterCard and the United Nations have joined forces to produce a credit card that measures your carbon footprint. Once you reach your “limit,” you can’t purchase anything else…at least with that card. Well, isn’t that special? What’s next? We may not want to know. But perhaps I’m too cynical. What could be the downside? Would it prevent the cardholder from purchasing, say, cigarettes? Put a cap on how much one could spend at a liquor store? If we were to try to order Glenn Beck’s new book, The Great Reset, from barnesandnoble.com, would it generate a message like “incorrect purchase, authorization not allowed”? If we wanted to use it to pay for our subscription to the New York Post, would a pop-up notice appear saying, “Transaction disallowed, inappropriate material!”? With this card, Master Card can void purchases from companies they feel you should not use. I bet Putin does not have a card like tis—and AOC with her expensive taste in clothes and travel would not use it—when are you giving up your United Nations approved MasterCard?

New MasterCard to monitor cardholders’ carbon footprint, cap purchases

By Eric Utter, American Thinker, 3/28/22

Auto manufacturers, companies, and governments increasingly have the power to track our every movement and prevent us from driving our own vehicles. Supposedly democratic governments can lock us down or even freeze our bank accounts on a whim (see also “Canada” and “Trudeau”). In this increasingly dystopian world, large multinational corporations are working hand-in-glove with said governments to reshape society in their preferred image, garden-variety citizens be damned.

To that end, MasterCard and the United Nations have joined forces to produce a credit card that measures your carbon footprint. Once you reach your “limit,” you can’t purchase anything else…at least with that card. Well, isn’t that special? What’s next? We may not want to know.

But perhaps I’m too cynical. What could be the downside?

Would it prevent the cardholder from purchasing, say, cigarettes? Put a cap on how much one could spend at a liquor store? If we were to try to order Glenn Beck’s new book, The Great Reset, from barnesandnoble.com, would it generate a message like “incorrect purchase, authorization not allowed”? If we wanted to use it to pay for our subscription to the New York Post, would a pop-up notice appear saying, “Transaction disallowed, inappropriate material!”?

I guess the consumer had best read the fine print on the cardholder agreement: “This card not authorized for transactions at Chick-fil-A, Hobby Lobby, and certain other retailers …” [I jest.]

Knowingly or not, we are gradually ceding complete control over our actions and very lives. The powerful and elite already control the media, academia, and perhaps even our election process — if not the outcomes. They attempt to control our thoughts and emotions. They try to control our fear with crises — legitimate or contrived. They can dial it up or dial it down based on who’s in office and what they wish us to believe.

And now they are working on developing “transmissible vaccines.” (That’ll show those of us whom they dub vaccine “deniers.” Don’t wish to be injected with an experimental gene therapy? Too damn bad!) In the halcyon days of yore, “vaccines” were to prevent transmission, not promote it.

As recent events have shown, when it comes to controlling the little people, there’s virtually nothing the government-corporate oligarchy cannot do…or will not attempt.

Brave new world? No. Depraved new world? Indeed.

And one increasingly devoid of free will.