In Texas one of the largest selling bumper stickers says, "Don't Californicate Texas." Now this message is going national. California the State with the highest poverty rate, the highest tax rate, the highest cost of living—and the legislature just voted to KILL hundreds of thousands of part time jobs adding to the unemployment rate a poverty (AB 5—ending the gig economy in California). The Politburo running California from Sacramento (Newsom pretend he is Putin) has decided that creating a depression is the goal of government. Why? They want everyone dependent on government. Freedom? That has to be taken out of the textbooks, why confuse young people with a theory not allowed in reality.

New Nonprofit Group Warns, “Don’t Californicate America”

Frank Shubert, Reject the Resistance, 9/9/19

Sacramento, CA – As the country prepares for critical elections next year, a new nonprofit group has formed to warn Americans not to follow the lead of California’s political leadership, urging voters across the country, “Don’t Californicate America.”

“California’s political leadership fancies itself as leading the resistance to all things conservative, and all things Trump,” said Frank Schubert, founder of Reject The Resistance, the recently formed nonprofit group. Schubert has twice been named America’s top public affairs consultant. “While the politics of the resistance might generate supportive headlines, the policies that are advanced in California would be a disaster for the country. We urge voters to take a look at the ideas advanced by California’s leadership and see the mess they have made of the state.”

Reject The Resistance has launched a television ad that it plans to air in key states, and has unveiled a website setting forth some of the policies that it says would be pursued if voters reject a conservative approach to government. The advertisement highlights many of California’s problems including homelessness, filthy cities with streets soiled by urine and feces, sanctuary cities, crime, and out of control government spending and debt.

“The ideas coming out of California range from the plainly dumb, to the mind-boggling to the deadly dangerous,” Schubert said. “Only in California would political leaders propose medical marijuana for pets, and suggest people pay for a state permit to eat roadkill. Unfortunately, the failed ideas from California don’t stop with the plainly dumb. They include mind-boggling ideas such as providing free health care for illegals but not for citizens, and distributing hundreds of thousands of plastic syringes to drug users every month in Gavin Newsom’s San Francisco while banning the use of plastic straws. Even worse, California has enacted deadly dangerous policies, such as letting violent criminals out of jail and ensuring that brazen teen-age killers are released into communities no later than age 23.”

Reject The Resistance contends that virtually every major idea being advanced by Democrat candidates for president have their origin in the policies of California. “From Medicare for All, to the Green New Deal, to Sanctuary Cities and open borders, all of these ideas have their genesis in California,” Schubert said. “If you want to know what will happen to America should voters reject a conservative approach to government and elect any of the leading Democrat candidates, just look at the mess that California is in as a result of the terrible policies that have been advanced by the state’s political leadership, all Democrats. We urge citizens across the country to reject the resistance and don’t Californicate America.”