Many food places, bowling alleys, theaters and coffee shops give you a card. When you have the card punched you get a freebie. In the case of the vaccine, Pzizer is now telling us we need four—and in the future a shot every couple of months. So it makes sense for Pzizer to keep you as a customer instead of going to Moderna or Johnson and Johnson. Hence the punch card. Great marketing. Thanks to government there is no other marketing costs because government is promoting and mandating your product.

New Pfizer Punch Card Lets You Get Free Sub Sandwich Every 10th Booster

BabylonBee.com. 12/8/21

U.S.—Pfizer is introducing a new Loyalty Club program, sources confirmed Wednesday, through which you can get a free sub sandwich with every 10th booster. You can sign up for the loyalty program right at your local permanent vaccination center or on Pfizer’s website. “Take ten boosters and get a free sub sandwich!” said Pfizer spokesperson Grubb McPherson. “Whether you like meatball subs or Italian BMTs, you can get yourself injected with our miracle vaccine just ten times and enjoy your favorite delicious sandwich at participating sub shops of your choice.” While the sub sandwich deal is great, Pfizer was quick to remind customers that the vaccine still doesn’t actually stop you from getting COVID no matter how many boosters you get. “Yeah, the sub sandwich is actually the only benefit, if we’re being honest here.”