The cost of the gas tax that went into effect on November 1 will be almost $800 a family, per year. But, that is nothing compared to the cap and trade gas tax increase. The November 1 event was for 12 cent. The one that starts on January 1, 2020, 25 months from now will go up to 72 cents—six times the one we just took. So, when fully implemented, the tax supported by seven Assembly Republican==like ChaD Mayes, Rocky Chavez, Marc Steinorth, Heath Flor and Jordan Cunningham, will cost your family $4800 a year. In total these increase for gas will cost $6,000 a year. Think ObamaCare is expensive? Wait till you pay for the cap and trade scam. "California politicians are misrepresenting the true cost of living impact that will result from their car and gas tax hikes that started going into effect November 1, 2017. Worse, California media has failed to properly report on the cost increases.

Cost of fuel increase: $405 / year

Cost of vehicle registration: $250 / year

Cost of shipping and goods: $124.28 / year in food alone Government lied? Of course, expect different?

New Report Shows Gas Tax Will Cost California Families At Least $779.28 More Per Year

Stop the Gas tax, 11/16/17

Between the cost of gas, car registrations, and the cost of goods/shipping, everyday Californians will suffer

A new report released today by Reform California shows the depth of impact the Gas and Car Tax will have on everyday families across California.

California politicians are misrepresenting the true cost of living impact that will result from their car and gas tax hikes that started going into effect November 1, 2017. Worse, California media has failed to properly report on the cost increases.

Read the study here

“Sacramento politicians have been trying to hide the true financial impact of their costly gas and car tax hikes, but this new study shows the real burden the typical California family will have to bear,” said Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California and a leader of the initiative to repeal the Gas Tax. “While Californians are struggling to make ends meet, Sacramento politicians are doing nothing to fix the cost of living challenges that many face – and instead making it harder for Californians to get by,” DeMaio concluded.

Facts about this massive hike:

-On November 1, 2017, Californians became subject to an additional tax of 12.5 cents more per gallon (20 cents more for diesel) at the pump.

-On Nov 27, petitions become available to qualify the repeal initiative for the 2018 ballot.

–The tax also hits business owners who rely on transporting goods, raising the cost of everything from apples to Zinfindel

-Auto registration fees will increase as much as $150 a year – striking the wallets of hard-working families across the state

-The tax revenue goes into the state’s General Fund, meaning there’s zero guarantee the money will be used to actually fund the transportation “fixes” they claim will happen

-More than 45 events are being held across the state to grow the public awareness of the effort

More information on Carl DeMaio and Reform California’s efforts to Stop the Gas Tax:

