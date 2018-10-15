Why is California so expensive to do business? Because the courts are set up to accept all lawsuits, good, bad or ugly and let them go years in the system—costing jobs, tax revenues and the formation of news business, since insurance is so expensive against potential lawsuits.
“Among the study’s other key findings: the yearly fiscal losses are estimated at $961 million in state revenues and $804.7 million for local governments. The study goes on to note that tort reform efforts as used in other states, such as legislation to set limits on punitive and noneconomic damages, can result in economic benefits and other positive outcomes.
By enhancing the efficiency, fairness and predictability of the California civil justice system, the benefits can include, for example, an improved climate for economic development in the state that businesses may find desirable for expansion or relocation, according to the study”.
Literally our schools and roads are harmed by the current system due to lost tax revenues. Isn’t it time to protect ourselves from an out of control system?
|New Report Shows That Reducing Lawsuits Can Help Boost California’s Economy
MaryAnn Marino, Citizens Against Lawsuit Abuse, 10/15/18
