Some school districts are opening by giving their student a TOTAL of five hours a week education. LAUSD has grades 6-12 going back to the classroom-with a highly paid babysitter for discipline—while the teacher is at home on the couch pretending to teach a few hours a day. Government schools are mainly closed. Those that are open teach bigotry and hate as ethnic students, bullying as peer counseling and periodically a teacher will take a student from class, without telling the parents and take them to Planned Parenthood—with the parents never knowing until the depression, emotion spiral and apathy sets in—and they will not know why.

Read that carefully—real education might not return, even in the Fall.

New school battle: What counts as ‘reopening’?

by Emily Hoeven, CalMatters, 3/17/21

Desk spacing major issue

One of the biggest fronts in California’s school reopening battle comes down, quite literally, to a few feet.

But the fight over how far apart students’ desks should be spaced is really a fight over what constitutes school “reopening.” Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that 9,000 of the state’s 11,000 schools have already reopened or will soon — but the Alameda County elementary school at which he spoke will only have kids on campus for two days a week, 2.5 hours at a time. The hybrid model most districts are using doesn’t count as “reopening” for many parents — who secured a big win Monday, when a San Diego County judge issued a restraining order temporarily blocking California from enforcing reopening rules that require schools to keep at least 4 feet of space between desks and make a “good-faith effort” to maintain 6 feet of distance.

San Diego Superior Court Judge Cynthia Freeland : The state framework “has had and will continue to have a real and appreciable impact on the affected students’ fundamental California right to basic educational equality.”

Because the state’s spacing requirements limit the number of students in a classroom at one time, they could effectively prevent schools from returning to full-time in-person instruction this spring and fall, CalMatters’ Ricardo Cano reports. Newsom said Tuesday the state will revisit its spacing rules if the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates its own guidance, which currently recommends desks sit 6 feet apart. Recent studies have suggested schools can safely operate with 3 feet of distancing.

Dr. Jeanne Noble, who directs the UCSF emergency department’s COVID response : The state rules are “going to keep millions of kids out of full-time school. The data tells us it’s not necessary, that masking is really the key to this.”