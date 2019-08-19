By

Thanks to Sacramento and its hack politicians wanting to by the Mommy to every child in the State, fewer California kids will get football scholarships or go into college or professional football. The winner? Texas, which loves football and allows parents and professionals, not politicians set the rules for kids playing. “The state of California will curb full-contact practices for young football players in an attempt to prevent brain trauma, according to the Associated Press. A bill to limit such practices to 30 minutes per day, two times a week was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom last week. The law bans the practices completely in the offseason. Assembly Bill 1, sponsored by Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, also calls for youth coaches to seek annual certification. The training, according to KCRA.com, must be by a national program that places priority on shoulder tackling, safe contact and blocking in order to reduce head injuries. The less playing time, the less practice, the less ability of California kids to compete with players from other States. And, that is the goal—end football in California. This is just another step to complete control of the population—who needs parents, you have Gavin Newsom and the Democrats.

New State Law Limits Full-Contact Practices for Young Football Players

Posted by Editor, Times of San Diego, 8/3/19

Gov. Newsom signed a bill this week to limit full-contact practices for youth football players. Photo: Ryan Dickey/Wikimedia Commons

The state of California will curb full-contact practices for young football players in an attempt to prevent brain trauma, according to the Associated Press.

A bill to limit such practices to 30 minutes per day, two times a week was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom last week. The law bans the practices completely in the offseason.

Assembly Bill 1, sponsored by Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, also calls for youth coaches to seek annual certification. The training, according to KCRA.com, must be by a national program that places priority on shoulder tackling, safe contact and blocking in order to reduce head injuries.

The bill passed the state Assembly in May and the Senate last month.

In California, previous law had limited full-contact practices for those of middle and high school-aged teams to 90 minutes per day, twice a week.

The new law also calls for medical professionals to be present for games. The individuals will be allowed to judge if players should be removed once they show signs of impairment.

“To keep this sport alive, we’ve got to do what’s best for everybody, you know, to keep kids healthy and safe,” Serra High School football coach Dru Smith told NBC7 San Diego in response to the new law.